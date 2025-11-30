Lane Kiffin family: All about ex-wife Layla, and children Landry, Presley, and Knox

All eyes are on Lane Kiffin and whether he will remain at Ole Miss.(Getty Images via AFP) All eyes are on Lane Kiffin as he's set to make a decision about whether to remain at Ole Miss or move to LSU. Lane Kiffin has a major decision to make – whether to stay on at Ole Miss or head to LSU. As per an insider, both are lucrative offers for the coach.

Amid a lot of eyes on the 50-year-old here's everything to know about his family. Kiffin was married to Layla, and has three children with his ex-wife – Landry, Presley, and Knox.

Who is Layla Kiffin, Lane's ex-wife?

Layla and Lane tied the knot in 2004 before going their separate ways in 2016. However, Kiffin has been open about his process of restoring the marriage. As per Clarion Ledger, Layla moved to Oxford and has been attending Oxford High School football games, where their son, Knox, was a sophomore quarterback.

Who are Landry, Presley, and Knox Kiffin?

Landry, Kiffin's oldest daughter, is a student at Ole Miss. While she's been a fixture at their games, supporting her dad, recent reports indicate that she could be behind a move to LSU.

Landry's romantic ties to LSU Linebacker Whit Weeks could be the push Kiffin needs to make his decision, Marca reported. Landry had earlier said she convinced Kiffin to reject a move to Auburn.

Presley, the middle daughter, is a freshman outside hitter playing for the Southern Cal indoor volleyball team. Knox, the youngest, is quarterback at Oxford High School and is a class of 2028 football recruit. He took over as QB when the starter picked up an injury a month back.

All about Lane Kiffin's brother and father

Kiffin was born to Robin and Monte Kiffin. Monte passed away in 2024 at the age of 84. He'd been an inspiration to Kiffin, and during his NFL coaching days, Monte won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the defensive coordinators.

Kiffin's brother, Chris, coaches linebackers at Ole Miss. He's also coached in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, and Cleveland Browns.