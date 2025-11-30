Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss decision comes down to emotional factor; ‘pretty obvious today…’

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels looks on before the game against the Florida Gators(Getty Images via AFP) Lane Kiffin might stay at Ole Miss. The 50-year-old legendary coach, linked to LSU and Florida over the past few days, indicated that his decision is emotional Lane Kiffin might just stay at Ole Miss. The 50-year-old legendary coach, linked to LSU and Florida over the past few days, indicated that his decision is more emotional, possibly connected to his father.

On Saturday, an LSU beat reporter shared a screenshot of a retweet from Kiffin on X. It mentioned Kiffin's father, Monte.

“Should be noted Ole Miss was the last place they coached together. I think it means more than people think. Monte walked them halls and sat in his office. It’s home,” the tweet that Lane Kiffin retweeted read. It was soon deleted.

This comes a day after Lane Kiffin provided a timeline of his decision, saying he would make the announcement over the weekend. His team beat Mississippi State at the Egg Bowl 38-19.

“I feel like I’ve got to," Kiffin said, adding that making such an announcement is "not as enjoyable as people think.”

No. 6 Ole Miss, now all but guaranteed a College Football Playoff berth and positioned to host a potential first-round game, continues to wait for clarity on its head coach’s future.

During his postgame media session, which lasted nearly 20 minutes, the Rebels coach fielded questions without ducking them, but he also declined to lean one way or the other. “I haven’t made a decision,” he said, adding that he planned to spend the night “praying” on what comes next. “I’m living one day at a time. I know that doesn’t help you, but it helps me.”

Even as he spoke, the backdrop around him told part of the story. Mississippi State fans had spent stretches of the second half chanting the names of LSU and Florida, two of the biggest vacancies in college football. Both programs are believed to have interest in Kiffin, though Florida appeared to pivot on Friday toward Tulane’s Jon Sumrall. The shift suggested the Gators no longer viewed Kiffin as a likely hire.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, hopes for a quick answer. Athletic director Keith Carter, who attended the press conference but did not speak, has asked Kiffin to reach a decision by Saturday so the school can act swiftly if a coaching search becomes necessary.

But Kiffin had other priorities in the immediate aftermath of the game. He hurried back to Oxford to watch his son, Knox, play quarterback in the Mississippi Class 7A North Half championship later that night. “Tonight, I’m going to be a dad,” he said. “If Oxford can find a way to win, that would make for an awesome day.”

The most poignant moment came when Kiffin was asked whom he would lean on as he weighed his future. His voice caught. “I miss my dad,” he said quietly, before naming two mentors who shaped his career, Pete Carroll and Nick Saban.

As for whether Ole Miss deserves to host a CFP game, Kiffin didn’t hesitate. “Absolutely,” he said. “You go 11-1 in the SEC, that should be obvious.”

A final call, however, is still his to make. And for now, even he doesn’t know when that will be. “It’s a fair question,” he said, “but I really don’t know. That’s not my call.”

(With AP inputs)