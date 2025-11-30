Lane Kiffin LSU contract details out; insider says $100M deal on the table

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Citadel Bulldogs(Getty Images via AFP) Lane Kiffin is looking at a massive offer coming his way, whether he stays at Ole Miss or moves on to LSU Lane Kiffin is looking at a massive offer coming his way, whether he stays at Ole Miss or moves on to LSU. An insider this week revealed estimates, stating that the 50-year-old could bag a deal worth $100 million over seven years. However, Kiffin is yet to make a decision and an announcement is expected this weekend.

What has Lane Kiffin said so far?

Kiffin has mostly remained mum about his future. After beating Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, the coach was asked about his much-awaited decision. “I haven’t made a decision,” he said during a roughly 20-minute press conference.

“I’ve got some praying to do to figure this thing out,” Kiffin added. “I’m living one day at a time. I know that doesn’t help you, but it helps me.”

Earlier in the day, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter stated that he asked Kiffin to decide by Saturday so the Rebels would know if they need to look for a new coach before it’s too late to attract a preferred candidate.

Lane Kiffin's LSU offer

FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported Saturday that LSU has offered Kiffin a massive seven-year deal worth roughly $100 million. The contract would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport.

“I talked to LSU sources this morning, and they are very confident that Lane Kiffin is going to come to Baton Rouge and accept this job,” Feldman added.

“Expect for him to announce a decision later today.”

Lane Kiffin’s coaching career

1997-1998: Fresno State (assistant)

1999: Colorado State (graduate assistant)

2000: Jacksonville Jaguars (defensive quality control)

2001: USC (tight ends)

2002-2003: USC (wide receivers)

2004: USC (passing game coordinator/wide receivers)

2005-2006: USC (offensive coordinator/wide receivers)

2007-2008: Oakland Raiders (head coach)

2009: Tennessee (head coach)

2010-2013: USC (head coach)

2014-2016; Alabama (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks)

2017-2019: Florida Atlantic (head coach)

2020-present: Ole Miss (head coach)