Las Vegas horse stabbing case update: Emotional details emerge as injured horses fight to recover; GoFundMe launched

A teenage girl accused of stabbing three horses at a Las Vegas barrel racing competition is facing possible adult charges, as the animals' owners speak out about the lasting physical and emotional damage caused by the attack.

What happened and where the case stands

The owners of three horses allegedly stabbed at a Las Vegas give new updates. (UnSplash/ representative image)

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The teenager was arrested after three horses were allegedly stabbed on May 30 at the National Barrel Horse Association's Professional's Choice Vegas Super Show at South Point. Authorities believe she used a knife to wound the horses inside the barn, where she had access. The horses' injuries were non-life-threatening but prevented them from competing in the event, per ABC News.

She was charged with 12 counts of willful or malicious killing, maiming or torturing a horse and three counts of felony malicious destruction of private property valued at more than $5,000, per KLAS. On June 4, a judge ordered her to remain in custody with no bail, calling her a public safety risk. She is due back in court on July 8, when attorneys will discuss moving her case to adult court.

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{{^usCountry}} Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a statement: “These allegations involve deliberate acts of extreme cruelty against defenseless animals and have had a significant impact on the victims, the owners, and the broader equestrian community.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a statement: “These allegations involve deliberate acts of extreme cruelty against defenseless animals and have had a significant impact on the victims, the owners, and the broader equestrian community.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read: The Witness: Where are Andre, Alex Hanscombe now? Latest update as Rachel Nickell's brutal killing explored on Netflix The horses' recovery and an owner's account {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to KLAS, Arielle Phillips, owner of a horse named Detail, shared a detailed account of the night her horse was injured. She said the accused teenager had been following her on social media for over a year and had sent messages about wanting to meet Detail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to KLAS, Arielle Phillips, owner of a horse named Detail, shared a detailed account of the night her horse was injured. She said the accused teenager had been following her on social media for over a year and had sent messages about wanting to meet Detail. {{/usCountry}}

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“This year she happened to be in the same warm-up pen at the same time as me and officially met me and Detail. This was one night before the stabbing. She made comments on Detail's markings (her blaze and white socks) as if she's been studying her and knew way too much about her,” Phillips said, per KLAS.

Phillips said the teenager came by Detail's stall twice between 11pm and 12am before the alleged attack and made excuses to be in the area. Phillips left at 12:02am and footage showed Detail bolting out of the stall bleeding shortly after.

When Phillips returned, she found the accused teenager cleaning Detail's wounds, claiming the horse had gotten injured inside her stall, something Phillips said was impossible. “For my mare who trusts me more than anything to jump away from my hand, confirmed to me that a human did this to her! I was furious,” she said.

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A veterinarian later confirmed the wounds were stab wounds.

Phillips added that, “This situation is absolutely devastating. To see Detail, who is my entire world and my best friend, in so much pain, helpless and injured and not trust me anymore is damage that will haunt me forever.”

Experts say the recovery will be long, both physically and emotionally. Horses 4 Heroes founder Sydney Knott said: “These horses trust have been violated in the most deepest, horrific ways possible in their stall. Just like any victim of any attack, they have deep-seated PTSD, deep-seated wounds, and they will remember these things for quite a long time,” per KLAS.

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A GoFundMe has been set up by Hailey and Peyton Krahenbuhl to help cover veterinary bills for the horses belonging to Arielle and another owner named Keira. Donors can also contact Desert Pines Equine Veterinary Hospital directly to contribute to the horses' care.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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