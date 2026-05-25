Lionel Messi injury update: Scary video reveals details; Inter Miami, Argentina fans concerned

Inter Miami and Argentina fans received a shocking update on Sunday after Lionel Messi was substituted during his club’s final MLS match before the World Cup break. The 38-year-old exited in the 73rd minute against the Philadelphia Union after appearing uncomfortable moments following a free kick. He was seen touching the back of his left leg before speaking with the Miami bench during live play.

Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi controls the ball during the Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season football match between Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Union at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida, on May 24, 2026. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)(AFP)

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Shortly afterward, he signaled for a substitution and was replaced by Mateo Silvetti.

Messi walks straight to locker room

The moment immediately sparked concern among fans of both Inter Miami and Argentina national football team. The No 10 rarely leaves matches early and had previously completed all 90 minutes in each of his 13 MLS appearances this season. He also played full matches in Inter Miami’s Concacaf Champions Cup fixtures and most of Argentina’s recent international contests.

What especially worried supporters was Messi’s reaction after asking to come off. Instead of remaining near the touchline, the Argentine superstar immediately headed down the tunnel.

No official statement has yet been issued, but the situation looks troublesome.

Injury concern just before World Cup

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{{^usCountry}} The timing could hardly be worse for Argentina. Inter Miami now enters a lengthy break while attention shifts toward the upcoming World Cup. Messi is expected to lead Argentina in what many believe could be his final World Cup appearance after captaining La Albiceleste to the 2022 title. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The timing could hardly be worse for Argentina. Inter Miami now enters a lengthy break while attention shifts toward the upcoming World Cup. Messi is expected to lead Argentina in what many believe could be his final World Cup appearance after captaining La Albiceleste to the 2022 title. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Argentina’s preparation schedule includes friendlies against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9 before opening the tournament against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Argentina’s preparation schedule includes friendlies against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9 before opening the tournament against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For now, the full extent of the issue remains unclear. Wild 10-goal match {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For now, the full extent of the issue remains unclear. Wild 10-goal match {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Before his substitution, Messi still made a major impact on the match. The Argentine registered an assist as Inter Miami rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat Philadelphia 6-4 in the highest-scoring MLS game of the season. The 10 combined goals surpassed the previous season-high total of eight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before his substitution, Messi still made a major impact on the match. The Argentine registered an assist as Inter Miami rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat Philadelphia 6-4 in the highest-scoring MLS game of the season. The 10 combined goals surpassed the previous season-high total of eight. {{/usCountry}}

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A brace from Luis Suarez helped Miami secure the chaotic victory, though the result quickly became secondary after Messi’s concerning exit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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