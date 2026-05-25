Lionel Messi injury update: Scary video reveals details; Inter Miami, Argentina fans concerned
Inter Miami and Argentina fans received a shocking update on Sunday after Lionel Messi was substituted
Inter Miami and Argentina fans received a shocking update on Sunday after Lionel Messi was substituted during his club’s final MLS match before the World Cup break. The 38-year-old exited in the 73rd minute against the Philadelphia Union after appearing uncomfortable moments following a free kick. He was seen touching the back of his left leg before speaking with the Miami bench during live play.
Shortly afterward, he signaled for a substitution and was replaced by Mateo Silvetti.
Messi walks straight to locker room
The moment immediately sparked concern among fans of both Inter Miami and Argentina national football team. The No 10 rarely leaves matches early and had previously completed all 90 minutes in each of his 13 MLS appearances this season. He also played full matches in Inter Miami’s Concacaf Champions Cup fixtures and most of Argentina’s recent international contests.
What especially worried supporters was Messi’s reaction after asking to come off. Instead of remaining near the touchline, the Argentine superstar immediately headed down the tunnel.
No official statement has yet been issued, but the situation looks troublesome.
Injury concern just before World Cup
The timing could hardly be worse for Argentina. Inter Miami now enters a lengthy break while attention shifts toward the upcoming World Cup. Messi is expected to lead Argentina in what many believe could be his final World Cup appearance after captaining La Albiceleste to the 2022 title.{{/usCountry}}
The timing could hardly be worse for Argentina. Inter Miami now enters a lengthy break while attention shifts toward the upcoming World Cup. Messi is expected to lead Argentina in what many believe could be his final World Cup appearance after captaining La Albiceleste to the 2022 title.{{/usCountry}}
Argentina’s preparation schedule includes friendlies against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9 before opening the tournament against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium.{{/usCountry}}
Argentina’s preparation schedule includes friendlies against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9 before opening the tournament against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium.{{/usCountry}}
For now, the full extent of the issue remains unclear.
Wild 10-goal match{{/usCountry}}
For now, the full extent of the issue remains unclear.
Wild 10-goal match{{/usCountry}}
Before his substitution, Messi still made a major impact on the match. The Argentine registered an assist as Inter Miami rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat Philadelphia 6-4 in the highest-scoring MLS game of the season. The 10 combined goals surpassed the previous season-high total of eight.{{/usCountry}}
Before his substitution, Messi still made a major impact on the match. The Argentine registered an assist as Inter Miami rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat Philadelphia 6-4 in the highest-scoring MLS game of the season. The 10 combined goals surpassed the previous season-high total of eight.{{/usCountry}}
A brace from Luis Suarez helped Miami secure the chaotic victory, though the result quickly became secondary after Messi’s concerning exit.