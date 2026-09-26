PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia's Luis Arraez, who has a narrow lead in his quest for a fourth straight battling title, will not be in the starting lineup when the Phillies take on Tampa Bay Friday night because of a sprained left ankle.

Luis Arraez, seeking a 4th batting title, out with sprained left ankle as Phillies aim for playoffs

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Bryson Stott will replace Arraez at second base in the first game of a three-game series with the Phillies needing at least one win to move closer to their fifth straight playoff berth.

Arraez is a three-time batting champion and leads the National League this season with a .310 batting average, just ahead of Arizona’s Gabriel Moreno at .308.

Arraez was injured after he tried to avoid a tag at first base in the Phillies' loss to Milwaukee on Thursday night.

Obtained from San Francisco at the trade deadline, Arraez stayed down for a while as trainers tended to him. He eventually hobbled off the field with assistance.

Philadelphia leads Arizona by two games with three to play. The Diamondbacks finish the season at San Diego and own the tiebreaker over the Phillies.

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{{^usCountry}} The Phillies can clinch Friday with a win against the Rays and an Arizona loss to San Diego. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Phillies can clinch Friday with a win against the Rays and an Arizona loss to San Diego. {{/usCountry}}

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Philadelphia sends Cristopher Sánchez to the mound Friday against the AL East champion Rays, needing its ace left-hander to calm the nerves inside the clubhouse — and silence the fans who booed the team off the field after its latest loss. The Phillies have lost 12 of 20.

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