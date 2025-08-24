Maria Sharapova blushes after Serena Williams makes ‘grunting’ remark, later says ‘We both knew that the other was…'

Maria Sharapova was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday night, and the Russian was introduced by former rival Serena Williams. While introducing Sharapova, Serena joked about the Russian’s style of playing, which would see her ‘grunt’ very loudly while playing shots. Maria Sharapova shares a laugh with tennis great Serena Williams during her induction.(REUTERS)

In response, Sharapova could be seen blushing, and also pointed her finger at Serena. The American then said, “No, not mine, yours! I was just copying you.”

Reacting to Serena’s introductory speech, Sharapova said, “It's a gift to have someone who motivates you to reach those heights. And I'll forever be grateful for bringing out the best in me.”

“We both knew no other way than to fight our hearts out. ... We both hated to lose more than anything on this earth, and we both knew that the other was the biggest obstacle between ourselves and the trophy.”

Meanwhile, Williams also hailed the Russian for being an example for women. “She showed us all how to take excellence on the court and turn it into excellence in business, and fashion, branding and everything that she touched,” she said.

“She changed how women not only approached tennis, but sports and opportunity. She showed us that you can be fierce on the court and strategic off the court, and unapologetically herself the entire time,” she added.

Sharapova was ranked as world No. 1 in women’s singles for 21 weeks, and she won 35 WTA Tour-level singles titles, including five major titles, as well as the 2004 WTA Tour Championships. She is one of ten women to bag a career Grand Slam in singles.

She entered the limelight by winning the 2004 Wimbledon title as a 17-year-old, defeating Serena in the final.

She failed a drug test at the 2016 Australian Open, and was suspended for two years, and later that was reduced to 15 months.