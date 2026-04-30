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Mary Kay Cabot's brutal response to Shilo Sanders' sexist remark: ‘So many women…’

Shilo Sanders, the brother of Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, got an earful from reporter Mary Kay Cabot

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 10:28 pm IST
By Yash Nitish Bajaj
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Shilo Sanders, the brother of Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, got an earful from reporter Mary Kay Cabot after he made an apparent sexist remark in a social media comment. The NFL insider was reporting about the QB situation in Cleveland - the Deshaun Watson vs Shedeur competition - when Shilo made the comment.

AFC quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12), of the Cleveland Browns, speaks with his brother Shilo Sanders(AP)

“I think they should declare Watson QB1 ASAP and let the 1st team offense cook,” Cabot said. “There’s no time to waste.”

The report did not sit well with Shilo. The former Bucs safety immediately fired a sexist remark. "Go make a sandwich Mary," he wrote.

Mary Kay Cabot responds

As Shilo faced heat on social media, Cabot fired back. In a morning appearance on 92.3 The Fan, she said: “I know so many women who have joined the football world especially because of some of the things I've been able to do over the years, I'm happy about that.”

Shedeur Sanders vs Deshaun Watson

This comes as a competition to be the QB1 in Cleveland heated up this week. Deshaun Watson currently is ahead of Shedeur Sanders in an ongoing competition under first-year head coach Todd Monken, per reports.

In three seasons with the Browns, Watson has never started more than seven games in a year. Across 19 appearances, he has thrown 19 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions while being sacked 70 times.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders has brought energy and optimism during his first full NFL offseason. Monken was reportedly impressed with Sanders during the pre-draft evaluation process before the 2025 NFL Draft, though the Browns - then led by former head coach Kevin Stefanski - selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round before drafting Sanders two rounds later.

Sanders eventually received an opportunity to start after veteran Joe Flacco was benched and later traded to the Cincinnati Bengals. Gabriel also saw time under center during the season.

During the 2025 campaign, Sanders threw seven touchdown passes and 10 interceptions while being sacked 23 times.

The Browns further added to their quarterback room in the latest draft by selecting Taylen Green with the 182nd overall pick.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yash Nitish Bajaj

Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.

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