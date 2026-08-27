Matthew Mayich accident update: ASU hockey player remains hospitalized as Blues issue statement on NHL prospect

St. Louis Blues prospect Matthew Mayich remains hospitalized after collapsing during an outdoor workout last Thursday, according to a report from The Athletic.

Heat-related illness reported

Matthew Mayich reportedly suffered what paramedics described as a “heat-related illness”. (X @StLouisBlues)

The defenseman reportedly suffered what paramedics described as a “heat-related illness” during the workout at Arizona State University.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue crews were dispatched to 400 S. Rural Road, the location of Sun Angel Stadium, at 8:31 a.m. Thursday following a call about a heat-related illness. A patient was treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital.

ASU confirms investigation after athlete collapse

Arizona State is now reviewing the circumstances surrounding the workout that preceded Mayich’s collapse and hospitalization. Chris Fiscus, the university’s vice president of media relations, confirmed the review Tuesday.

“A student-athlete who collapsed during an outdoor exercise Thursday morning remains hospitalized,” Fiscus said.

Also read | Why did Kate Koval leave LSU women’s basketball? Netizens speculate over Russian recruit, father's Ukraine ties

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The student-athlete, a member of the ASU hockey team, is not being named by the university because of privacy interests. The university is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the workout,” he added. Blues support Mayich’s recovery {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The student-athlete, a member of the ASU hockey team, is not being named by the university because of privacy interests. The university is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the workout,” he added. Blues support Mayich’s recovery {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Blues have also been monitoring Mayich’s condition. St. Louis president of hockey operations Doug Armstrong released a statement Wednesday expressing the organization’s support for the defenseman and his family.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The entire Blues organization is keeping Matthew Mayich close to our hearts as we pray for his comfort and recovery while he continues to undergo medical treatment in Arizona,” Blues president of hockey operations Doug Armstrong said in a statement released Wednesday.

Armstrong added that the Blues had remained updated on Mayich’s condition through his agent and offered their support to his family during the difficult time.

Mayich’s journey from NHL draft to ASU

St. Louis selected Mayich 170th overall in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. The 21-year-old attended the Blues’ prospect camps in both 2023 and 2024 but did not sign an entry-level contract with the organization.

Following his four-year junior career with the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67s, Mayich spent the 2025-26 season at Clarkson University.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read | NFL ‘Rivalries’ jerseys: When will each team wear the collection? Check debut dates for all 8 teams

After the conclusion of Clarkson’s season in March, he announced his decision to transfer to Arizona State. He was expected to begin his sophomore season with the Sun Devils during the 2026-27 campaign.