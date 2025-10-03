Matt Stafford family: All on Rams QB's wife Kelly and their four children

Matthew Stafford entered the NFL as the first overall draft pick in 2009. He didn’t win a Super Bowl in Detroit, but he turned the Lions around from their 0-16 season and threw for over 4,000 yards in seven straight years. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

After being traded to the Rams, he won a championship in his very first season there. He is closing in on 60,000 passing yards and 400 touchdowns, which gives him a strong argument for the Hall of Fame.

Marriage and family life

Stafford married Kelly in April 2015. She has spoken publicly about both the difficult and rewarding parts of their marriage.

“I will say, there have been so many ups and downs in our marriage. There really has,” Kelly said on her podcast. “I would say the first year of marriage was really, really hard. It’s crazy because nothing really changed in our lives. We were kind of already living together but that was our first big thing thrown our way, IVF, infertility.”