BOSTON — Max Muncy hit a tiebreaking RBI double off the Green Monster against closer Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning and the Athletics rallied past the Boston Red Sox 4-3 for their first series win after losing 12 straight.

Max Muncy's tiebreaking RBI lifts A's to 1st series win since mid-June, beat Red Sox 4-3

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Jeff McNeil collected his 1,000th career hit with an eighth-inning single for the Athletics, who hadn’t won a series since taking two of three at their Triple-A affiliate’s park in Las Vegas against Colorado in mid-June.

A's shortstop Jacob Wilson set a major league record for his position, playing his 111th consecutive errorless game, surpassing the Orioles’ Mike Bordick’s 110 that was done in 2002.

The Red Sox had won their past nine series, with the last loss coming June 29-July 1 against the Nationals.

Muncy’s double off Chapman scored pinch runner Donovan Walton from second.

After snapping their nine-game skid on Saturday and stopping Boston’s bid for a 10th consecutive win, the Athletics tied this one 3-all on Jonah Heim’s two-out RBI double in the eighth.

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{{^usCountry}} Elvis Alvarado got three outs and Hogan Harris worked the ninth for his 11th save. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elvis Alvarado got three outs and Hogan Harris worked the ninth for his 11th save. {{/usCountry}}

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Some “small ball” helped give the Red Sox a 3-2 edge, with two unearned runs against J.T. Ginn in the fifth. Eli White reached on a leadoff bunt single, broke when Jake Rogers singled through the vacated shortstop hole and scored when Nick Sogard’s safety squeeze tied it.

Ginn threw the ball past the plate, allowing the runners to advance to second and third before Wilyer Abreu’s sacrifice fly.

Ginn gave up three runs, one earned, in six innings.

Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida was back but didn't play after staying away Saturday because of illness.

Athletics: LHP Jacob Lopez starts the opener of a three-game series at the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

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Red Sox: RHP Sonny Gray starts the opener of a four-game series Monday at the Toronto Blue Jays.

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