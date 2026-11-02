Michael Penix Jr. makes honest admission after throwing four interceptions in Falcons' defeat to Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers produced an unusual result against the Atlanta Falcons, securing a 16-0 victory without completing a single pass. The achievement marked the first time an NFL team had won a game without recording a completed pass since 1974.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr acknowledged the setback vs Buccaneers. (AP Photo)

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However, while Tampa Bay celebrated the historic result, Atlanta was left dealing with serious questions about its offensive performance, particularly the struggles of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the rain-soaked contest.

Michael Penix Jr. struggles in shutout defeat

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Penix endured a difficult afternoon against Tampa Bay's defense, completing just eight of his 24 passing attempts for 125 yards while throwing four interceptions. He also contributed 11 rushing yards on five attempts.

His performance proved especially disappointing when compared with that of opposing quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished the game without completing a single pass but still watched his team secure a comfortable shutout victory.

Penix Jr. speaks about his performance

Following the defeat, Penix was asked during his postgame media availability whether he had previously experienced a performance as difficult as Sunday's outing against the Buccaneers.

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The Falcons quarterback responded candidly, making it clear that throwing four interceptions in a single game was something he had never experienced before. "Nah man I ain’t never throw 4 picks in a game," he told reporters.

Falcons QB vows to bounce back

Despite the disappointing result, the 26-year-old remained confident about putting the performance behind him and getting back on track.

Penix acknowledged the setback but assured that he was determined to respond positively and move forward. "It’s all good man ima shake back I promise you.”

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Penix had thrown at least one touchdown in each of his games before Week 8, making Sunday's performance a departure from his earlier outings. He will now aim to put the disappointing display behind him and deliver a stronger performance when Atlanta faces the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.

Buccaneers capitalize on Falcons turnovers

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Tampa Bay initially failed to capitalize on a promising scoring opportunity after Alex Anzalone intercepted Penix at the Atlanta 41-yard line and returned the ball eight yards.

Anzalone struck again on Atlanta's following possession, recording his second interception of Penix to give Tampa Bay another opportunity from the Falcons' 19-yard line.

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The Falcons' struggles continued when Jacob Parrish intercepted a fourth-down pass from Penix at Tampa Bay's 17-yard line.

The turnover gave the Buccaneers possession, and they responded with a 65-yard drive down the field. Although Tampa Bay was unable to reach the end zone, McLaughlin converted the field goal from 42 yards, extending the lead to 9-0.

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