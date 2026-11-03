Michael Wilbon takes indefinite leave from ESPN's 'Pardon the Interruption' amid health concerns

ESPN host Michael Wilbon announced Monday he is taking an indefinite leave of absence due to "struggles with multiple health issues in recent months."

Michael Wilbon announces temporary break

ESPN host Michael Wilbon is taking an indefinite leave of absence. (X @RealMikeWilbon)

Wilbon, 67, has co-hosted "Pardon the Interruption" with Tony Kornheiser on the network since 2001 and also serves as an NBA analyst for ESPN and ABC.

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"This isn't retirement, but it is a trip to the injured list. Hopefully not an extended one," he posted Monday on social media.

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Wilbon opens up about health struggles

Wilbon, a longtime sportswriter and columnist for The Washington Post, did not specify the health issues he is facing but said his situation is not alcohol- related.

"Probably, I should have listened to medical professionals and people closest to me, yep Kornheiser included, who saw worrisome signs in recent years that suggested I take time away earlier. But I didn't," he wrote. "And as one close friend has said as my issues have become bigger, 'the bill has come due.'"

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"I have no idea exactly how this part of my journey will wind up," Wilbon added. "The goal is to come out of it feeling much better than I do now and ready to return to sparring with Tony."

Michael Wilbon's medical history

Wilbon suffered a heart attack in January 2008 and has also battled type-2 diabetes.

--Field Level Media