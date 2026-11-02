Jerry Jones shuts down Brian Schottenheimer firing talk despite Cowboys' collapse against Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys suffered a frustrating defeat against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after twice building a 14-point advantage but ultimately failing to hold on. Jerry Jones dismissed suggestions that Brian Schottenheimer could be on the verge of losing his job. (AP Photo)

Their latest collapse was particularly damaging, as Dallas led 24-10 with just 14:20 remaining in the fourth quarter before allowing Arizona to turn the game around. The defeat also marked the first time in franchise history that the Cowboys had lost a game after carrying a lead of at least 14 points into the fourth quarter.

Dallas' defensive struggles have become increasingly concerning, with the unit now allowing at least 20 points in 15 consecutive games, the longest active streak of its kind across the NFL. The disappointing run has naturally raised questions about head coach Brian Schottenheimer's future, with speculation growing over whether the franchise could consider a coaching change.

Jerry Jones backs Brian Schottenheimer However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has moved to dismiss suggestions that Schottenheimer could be on the verge of losing his job. Speaking to reporters shortly after Sunday's defeat, Jones was directly questioned about the possibility of making a coaching change but indicated that such a decision was not under consideration at this stage.

"Yeah, we're not going to get into anything. That's not in my mind at this time. But the main thing that's in my mind is we tee it up for those kinds of spots to win it," Jones said when asked about a coaching change.

Also read | Caleb Williams' Caddix logo controversy explained: Why NFL fined Bears QB and will he keep wearing those cleats?

"We really do want those situations to call for it, bring it on. And we got it and didn't get it. ... None of us are getting it done, and that should be my concern. So I'm not pointing at Schotty. I'm not pointing to anybody, but none of us have it done," Jones elaborated.

Jones rules out immediate coaching change Jones has made only one in-season coaching dismissal during his 38-year ownership of the Cowboys, having parted ways with Wade Phillips midway through the 2010 campaign. However, the billionaire owner made it clear that he does not view Schottenheimer's situation in the same light and is not currently considering a similar move.

"I made a change, and I don't want to mention it because I'm not proud of it," Jones said. "But I made a change with Wade Phillips there in the middle of the season, and I don't see that here.," he said.