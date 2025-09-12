Pinch hitter Harry Ford's sacrifice fly with no outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th inning scored the winning run as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Los Angeles Angels 7-6 on Thursday. MLB roundup: M's win in 12, grab share of AL West lead

The Mariners won their sixth in a row and pulled even with the Houston Astros atop the American League West.

Mike Trout hit his 399th career homer and Logan Davidson added his first for the Angels, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

The Angels took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 12th on Matthew Lugo's run- scoring single. Jorge Polanco's RBI double in the bottom of the 12th and Ford's sac fly gave Jose Castillo the victory over Sammy Peralta . Both teams scored a run in the 11th but left the bases loaded.

Yankees 9, Tigers 3

Aaron Judge tied Joe DiMaggio for fourth place on the Yankees' all-time home run list, going deep twice while leading New York to a win over visiting Detroit.

Judge went deep off Tyler Holton in the first inning before tying DiMaggio by hitting his 361st homer in the third off Sawyer Gipson-Long.

Giancarlo Stanton also homered and Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a two-run single for the Yankees, who were outscored 23-3 while losing the first two games of the series. Dillon Dingler had a homer and an RBI single for the Tigers in the finale.

Blue Jays 6, Astros 0

Kevin Gausman fired a two-hitter to earn the second shutout and fourth complete game of his career as host Toronto defeated Houston in a battle of American League division leaders.

Gausman, who retired 15 straight batters from the fourth to the ninth, finished with nine strikeouts and one walk in his 100-pitch effort. Davis Schneider homered while Nathan Lukes and Daulton Varsho contributed two hits apiece. Lukes and George Springer scored two runs each.

Jeremy Pena and Carlos Correa poked fourth-inning singles to account for the Astros' hits. Cristian Javier allowed four runs and six hits over six innings.

Padres 2, Rockies 0

Jackson Merrill homered and Randy Vasquez fanned a career-high nine in six shutout innings as San Diego blanked visiting Colorado.

Luis Arraez added three hits and an RBI as San Diego moved within 2 1/2 games of the idle Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West. The Padres improved to 8-2 against Colorado this year with five of the wins via shutout, including all four meetings in San Diego. Vasquez allowed only four hits and walked none.

Rookie McCade Brown lasted 4 1/3 innings for Colorado, permitting five hits and two runs. It was the longest of Brown's four career starts but it wasn't enough to prevent the Rockies from dropping their sixth straight game.

Orioles 3, Pirates 2

Dylan Beavers drove in the winning run for the second day in a row as his seventh-inning single knocked in Jackson Holliday to enable host Baltimore to complete a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh.

After starter Cade Povich allowed two runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings, Grant Wolfram tossed a scoreless eighth and Keegan Akin picked up his fifth save as the Orioles won for the eighth time in nine games. Holliday went 2-for-4 and stole a base.

Pirates starter Johan Oviedo also gave up two runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Colin Holderman was responsible for Holliday's game-winning run while Alexander Canario homered and joined Jared Triolo and Nick Gonzales with two hits apiece.

White Sox 5, Rays 1

Shane Smith fired 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball as host Chicago defeated Tampa Bay for its ninth win in the last 11 games.

Colson Montgomery and Kyle Teel each produced a two-run single while leadoff man Chase Meidroth went 2-for-2 with two walks. Smith scattered four hits and one walk to go with four strikeouts.

Leadoff man Chandler Simpson went 4-for-4, posted his 40th stolen base and scored the Rays' run. Ian Seymour allowed five hits and three runs over 5 1/3 innings.

Marlins 5, Nationals 0

Ryan Weathers pitched five strong innings in his first MLB game since June 7 as host Miami shut out Washington.

Weathers allowed five hits, struck out four and didn't record a walk in his return from a strained left lat. Eric Wagaman drove in three of the Marlins' five runs while going 3-for-4.

MacKenzie Gore took the loss in his first start since Aug. 26 after dealing with a shoulder issue. He allowed four hits and two runs over five innings.

Phillies 6, Mets 4

Jesus Luzardo retired 22 straight batters after a rough first inning and Philadelphia rallied to sweep four from visiting New York.

Luzardo struck out 10 and did not walk a batter over eight innings. He allowed four runs and five hits all in the first inning before giving way to Jhoan Duran, who authored a dominant ninth for his 29th save. Otto Kemp homered and drove in three runs.

Reed Garrett relieved starter David Peterson in the sixth and allowed three runs. Starling Marte recorded a two-run double to cap a four-run first.

Guardians 3, Royals 2

Rookie C.J. Kayfus belted a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift host Cleveland past Kansas City in a key game in the American League playoff race.

Matt Festa pitched a scoreless eighth frame to help Cleveland pull within three games of the final AL wild-card spot. Gavin Williams started for the Guardians, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings.

John Schreiber recorded the loss after giving up Kayfus' dramatic home run. Royals starter Stephen Kolek surrendered just one run on three hits over 6 2/3 innings, while Vinnie Pasquantino hit a two-run, first-inning homer for his 30th of the season.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.