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MLB White Sox slugger Murakami out four to six weeks

MLB White Sox slugger Murakami out four to six weeks

Published on: May 31, 2026 02:21 am IST
AFP |
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Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami, a Japanese slugger among Major League Baseball's top hitters, will be sidelined about four to six weeks, manager Will Venable said on Saturday.

MLB White Sox slugger Murakami out four to six weeks

The 26-year-old infielder, who spent the past eight seasons with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, was placed on 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

"It hurts," Murakami said through a translator.

"It's really disappointing at this point of the season to be injured, but there are a lot of ways to contribute to the team, like cheering on and other stuff. I'll keep doing that so that we can keep grinding as a team."

Murakami was injured in the third inning of Chicago's 4-3 triumph over Detroit on Friday. He reached second on a fielder's choice ground ball to second but grabbed his right hamstring as he walked to the base and was removed from the game.

The White Sox, 31-27, stood second in the American League Central division, 2.5 games behind Cleveland, and left-handed hitter Murakami has been a major reason why Chicago is a contender.

After starting this year 6-13, the White Sox have a 25-14 mark.

"I never really thought about us being a losing team," Murakami said. "It's always having that winning culture and going into games with that kind of mindset. We're here to win."

js/rcw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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