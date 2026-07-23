NBA 2K27 cover snub: Jalen Brunson omission sparks backlash as 2K honors Victor Wembanyama; ‘is this a joke?’

2K has officially unveiled the cover athletes for NBA 2K27, featuring three basketball stars across the game's different editions. Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark, and Derrick Rose have each been selected to headline a separate version of the highly anticipated title.

Jalen Brunson was widely viewed as a strong candidate to grace the cover of NBA 2K27 but did not make the cut. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Explaining the decision, Zak Armitage, SVP & GM of NBA 2K, said in a news release, “Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark, and Derrick Rose each come from different worlds, but they share the same obsession that has altered the trajectory of the game.”

However, there was one notable omission that caught many fans' attention.

Jalen Brunson snubbed

Jalen Brunson, who was widely viewed as a strong candidate to grace the cover of NBA 2K27, ultimately did not make the cut.

The decision also sparked a considerable backlash on social media, with many fans expressing surprise that Jalen Brunson was left off the cover.

Fans slam NBA 2K decision

One fan voiced that frustration on X in response to NBA 2K's post unveiling the cover athletes and wrote, “Is this a joke?! Where is Jalen Brunson? You put a dirty player who lost over the FMVP? For real? Who will buy this?”

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{{^usCountry}} Another user shared an edited version of the cover with Brunson on it and tweeted, “What it should’ve been… NBA 2K27 — Jalen Brunson”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user shared an edited version of the cover with Brunson on it and tweeted, “What it should’ve been… NBA 2K27 — Jalen Brunson”. {{/usCountry}}

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One more fan added, “Where Brunson?”

Many fans found it surprising that the 29-year-old Knicks star was overlooked despite winning an NBA championship and collecting multiple individual honors throughout the season.

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Highlighting that sentiment, one fan wrote, “Jalen Brunson just won 13 awards in a single calendar year and couldn’t get a 2K cover?”

Recent winners rewarded

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While recent playoff success is not the only factor that determines NBA 2K's cover athlete, championship performances have heavily influenced the selection in recent years.

Jayson Tatum earned the cover of NBA 2K25 after leading the Boston Celtics to the 2024 NBA title, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander followed as the face of NBA 2K26 after capturing the 2025 NBA Finals MVP with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Why Brunson missed out

This time, however, Victor Wembanyama received the honor despite finishing on the losing side of the NBA Finals, a decision that surprised many fans. His global popularity and rapid rise as one of the league's biggest stars likely factored into 2K's choice.

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The Spurs star also enjoyed a superior regular season compared to Jalen Brunson, finishing significantly higher in the NBA MVP voting, which may have further strengthened his case for the cover.