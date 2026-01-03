NFC South rivals Falcons and Saints are looking to place encouraging final touch on losing seasons

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints have similar goals of trying to complete lost seasons on high notes that offer hope that the momentum can carry over into next season.

The bad news for the NFC South rivals is that even extending a winning streak in Sunday's final regular-season game would come far too late to make this a successful season.

The Falcons have a season-best three-game winning streak and will try to complete their first season sweep of the Saints since 2016.

The Saints have won four straight with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. His strong play may already have convinced management there is no need to devote a high draft pick on another quarterback.

The Falcons will try to build on Monday night's 27-24 upset of the Los Angeles Rams. It was by far the most impressive showing of the late-season upswing that also included wins over Tampa Bay and Arizona.

“They’re playing well,” Shough said of the Falcons. "They’re on a really good winning streak. So, I think it’ll be a great matchup for us to kind of finish off the year strong.”

Atlanta's surge came too late to repair damage done by a five-game losing streak that set the groundwork for its eighth consecutive losing season.

After Michael Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury, veteran Kirk Cousins took over as Atlanta's starting quarterback for a 24-10 win at New Orleans on Nov. 23. The win in the first matchup with the Saints started a 4-2 run for the Falcons, but questions remain about the status of second-year coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot.

It's unknown if a fourth straight win would convince owner Arthur Blank to give Morris a third season.

Saints receiver Chris Olave is expected to miss the game after needing treatment of a reported blood clot in his lung.

The loss of Olave leaves the Saints without their top receiver. Olave caught eight passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in last week's 34-26 win at Tennessee and is having his best year with career-high totals of 100 receptions for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns.

Olave's success is even more compelling in light of head injuries that sidelined him for the last half of last season.

Before this week's medical development, Olave said he was “super grateful” to play in the first 16 games. He will be denied appearing in 17 games in a season for the first time in his career.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has an opportunity to add to his team-record 2,255 scrimmage yards after setting the mark with 229 yards rushing and receiving against the Rams, including a career-high 195 yards rushing.

Robinson's big night included another team record with a 93-yard touchdown run. He said he's motivated to sweep the season series with the Saints and finish the season with a winning streak.

“That would be huge,” Robinson said. “That would mean a lot.”

The Saints failed to score touchdowns on any of their three red zone possessions in the first game against the Falcons. On two of those series, they didn’t score at all, missing a field goal and turning the ball over on downs at the 1-yard line.

At that point in the season, New Orleans had scored touchdowns on just 10 of its 29 red zone opportunities. In their past five games, the Saints have gone 8 of 13.

“It’s better chemistry, better feel of each other and just operating the plan,” Shough said. “It comes down to execution in that way. We’ve been able to do that and we’re going to have to do that again.”

Atlanta's defense has improved as rookie starters James Pearce Jr., Jalon Walker and Xavier Watts have gained confidence. Pearce and Walker lead NFL rookies in sacks. Watts has a rookie-best five interceptions, including two against the Rams.

“We want to win this game for this year, and for all that means,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “But the bigger picture is really laying the foundation for something special going forward. ... So this game will mean a lot in that way that we are building something special.”

Several high-profile Saints veterans are playing their final game of their contracts. They include defensive end Cam Jordan, linebacker Demario Davis and defensive back Alontae Taylor.

Jordan is a 15-year veteran who has a team-high 9½ sacks and has indicated no interest in retiring at age 36.

Davis, 37, has a team-leading and career-high 137 tackles and also sounds interested in continuing to play.

Taylor, a 2022 draft choice and four-year starter, has been plagued by inconsistency as he has moved around in the defensive backfield.

Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report.

