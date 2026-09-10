NFL halftime show: Who is performing at Seahawks vs Patriots opener? Why are Soundgarden and others chosen?

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will open the 2026 NFL season on Wednesday, September 9, in a Super Bowl LX rematch at Lumen Field. While the defending champions begin their title defense on the field, Seattle has also lined up a special musical performance for halftime.

Who are the performers for NFL halftime?

Seahawks vs Patriots (Getty Images via AFP)

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Soundgarden will take the stage at halftime, joined by Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless and Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready. McCready will have an especially busy night, as he is also scheduled to perform the national anthem before kickoff.

The Seattle native's involvement makes him one of the central figures in the entertainment lineup for the NFL season opener.

When will the halftime show begin?

Deep Dive Who will be performing at the NFL halftime show for the Seahawks vs. Patriots opener? Soundgarden will perform at halftime, joined by Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless and Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready. Why was Soundgarden chosen for the halftime show at the Seahawks vs. Patriots game? Soundgarden was selected for their strong ties to Seattle's music history, particularly their prominence during the city's grunge movement. When is the halftime show scheduled to begin during the Seahawks vs. Patriots opener? The halftime show will begin once the first half concludes, likely around 9:45 to 10 pm ET, following the 8:20 pm ET kickoff.

Soundgarden will perform once the first half of Seahawks vs. Patriots concludes. Since the length of an NFL first half can vary, there is no exact time set for the halftime show.

The game kicks off at 8:20 pm ET on NBC and Peacock, with viewers on the East Coast likely to see the halftime performance begin between 9:45 and 10 pm ET.

Seahawks bring Seattle rock to opening night

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{{^usCountry}} The Seahawks selected one of Seattle's most recognizable rock bands to give the 2026 NFL kickoff a distinctly local feel. The halftime show will also mark a relatively rare live appearance for Soundgarden, which has reunited for only a limited number of performances following the death of frontman Chris Cornell in 2017. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Seahawks selected one of Seattle's most recognizable rock bands to give the 2026 NFL kickoff a distinctly local feel. The halftime show will also mark a relatively rare live appearance for Soundgarden, which has reunited for only a limited number of performances following the death of frontman Chris Cornell in 2017. {{/usCountry}}

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The group's surviving core members — Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Matt Cameron — will be joined by Momsen on vocals, while McCready will also take part in the performance.

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The entertainment lineup reflects the Seahawks' deep ties to Seattle's rich music history.

Soundgarden rose to prominence through the city's legendary grunge movement, while McCready helped found Pearl Jam, another iconic Seattle band. Together, their involvement gives the NFL season opener a distinctly hometown flavor instead of a more traditional mainstream pop showcase.

Momsen and McCready reunite with Soundgarden

Momsen and McCready are no strangers to performing alongside Soundgarden. Both previously joined the band during its Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2025.

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Their reunion at Lumen Field adds another Seattle connection to an already highly anticipated opening night, turning the break between the first and second halves into a major rock showcase.