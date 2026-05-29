Djokovic's sarcastic remark irks French Open fans; Joao Fonseca gives perfect response - Watch

Novak Djokovic was clearly frustrated. The Serbian star, who is chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open, had a tense courtside moment during his clash against Joao Fonseca on Friday. Fans and spectators were clearly not impressed. The 39-year-old was even caught passing a sarcastic message to a cameraman who had ventured too close while filming him on the sidelines.

Djokovic snaps at cameraman during changeover

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts while sitting in between games as he plays against Brazil's Joao Fonseca (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident occurred after Djokovic had established a commanding lead in the match and was sitting courtside during a changeover. As he searched through his equipment bag, a camera operator moved within close range, prompting an immediate reaction from the three-time French Open champion.

“Can you come any more in my face?” said a frustrated Djokovic, with the cameraman standing just a couple of feet away. “For God’s sake, make some space.”

The cameraman quickly stepped back before Djokovic left the court area.

Watch the complete video HERE

Why French Open fans slammed Djoko

Djokovic has previously voiced concerns about the increasing presence of cameras in areas traditionally considered private spaces for players. Earlier this season at the Australian Open, footage of Coco Gauff venting frustration backstage became a talking point throughout the tournament. The incident also prompted comments from Iga Swiatek, who questioned whether players were becoming “animals in a zoo.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Djokovic agreed with those concerns at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Djokovic agreed with those concerns at the time. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “It’s really sad that you can’t basically move away anywhere and hide and fume out your frustration, your anger in a way that won’t be captured by a camera. But we live in a society and in times where content is everything, so it’s a deeper discussion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s really sad that you can’t basically move away anywhere and hide and fume out your frustration, your anger in a way that won’t be captured by a camera. But we live in a society and in times where content is everything, so it’s a deeper discussion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I guess it’s really hard for me to see the trend changing in the opposite direction, meaning we take out cameras. If you see, it’s only going to be as it is or even more cameras. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I guess it’s really hard for me to see the trend changing in the opposite direction, meaning we take out cameras. If you see, it’s only going to be as it is or even more cameras. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I mean, I’m surprised that we have no cameras while we are taking a shower – that’s probably the next step. I’m against it. I think there should be ... a limit and kind of a borderline where, OK, this is our space.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I mean, I’m surprised that we have no cameras while we are taking a shower – that’s probably the next step. I’m against it. I think there should be ... a limit and kind of a borderline where, OK, this is our space.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, fans pointed out that Djokovic's remarks were completely unnecessary. “Djokovic super rude with the cameraman,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Fonseca responds in the best way possible

While the spotlight briefly shifted away from the action, Fonseca continued providing resistance on court. Djokovic appeared set for a routine afternoon after racing toward the opening set, looking capable of wrapping it up 6-1 in less than half an hour. However, the Brazilian teenager gradually settled into the contest and began producing some aggressive shot-making.

After losing the first two sets 4-6, 4-6, the Brazilian star responded with a 6-3 win. At the time of writing this story, Djokovic led the fourth set 1-0.

French Open title race suddenly wide open

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The stakes in Paris have increased dramatically following the stunning early exit of World No 1 Jannik Sinner.

Many observers viewed Sinner as the overwhelming favorite to win his maiden French Open title after arriving in Paris with victories at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome. But the Italian's shock second-round defeat has transformed the tournament landscape.

Adding to the intrigue is the absence of defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, leaving Djokovic as the only remaining men's singles player in the draw who has previously won a Grand Slam title.

Djokovic chasing historic milestone

At 39 years old, Djokovic is pursuing what would be an unprecedented 25th major championship.

His path through the opening rounds in Paris has also been far from straightforward. Djokovic dropped a set against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round and later needed more than three-and-a-half hours to overcome Frenchman Valentin Royer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With Sinner gone and Alcaraz absent, however, Djokovic suddenly finds himself in perhaps his best position in years to add another chapter to his remarkable Grand Slam legacy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON