‘If Djokovic loses…’: Joao Fonseca's big threat to Nole at French Open gets real, could follow Jannik Sinner

If you think Jannik Sinner's exit was shocking, this year's French Open could come up with an as big, if not bigger, surprise on Friday. Novak Djokovic's pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title is currently hanging in the balance after Joao Fonseca forced a dramatic fifth set in their Roland Garros third-round showdown.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts as he plays against Joao Fonseca of Brazil during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Friday, May 29, 2026. AP/PTI(AP05_29_2026_000644A)(AP)

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After taking a commanding two-set lead, Nole watched the Brazilian teenager storm back to level the contest at two sets apiece, turning what initially appeared to be a routine victory into one of the biggest tests of his tournament.

As the deciding set began, the Serbian was seen shaking out his shoulder and wrist, raising further concerns about whether he could withstand the physical challenge posed by an up and coming star.

Why this match matters so much

The stakes extend far beyond a place in the fourth round. For Djokovic, Roland Garros 2026 represents what many analysts view as one of his best remaining opportunities to capture Grand Slam title No 25. With World No 1 Jannik Sinner already eliminated and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz absent from the tournament, the men's draw has opened up dramatically.

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{{^usCountry}} That reality has only intensified the pressure on the 39-year-old Serbian. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That reality has only intensified the pressure on the 39-year-old Serbian. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A loss to Fonseca would not only end his French Open campaign but could also be remembered as one of the biggest missed opportunities of the final chapter of his legendary career. What happens if Djokovic loses? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A loss to Fonseca would not only end his French Open campaign but could also be remembered as one of the biggest missed opportunities of the final chapter of his legendary career. What happens if Djokovic loses? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Should Fonseca complete the comeback, Djokovic would suffer a stunning third-round exit despite entering the match as the overwhelming favorite. The Serbian already owns 24 Grand Slam titles, more than any men's player in history, but the chase for No 25 remains one of the defining storylines of his career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Should Fonseca complete the comeback, Djokovic would suffer a stunning third-round exit despite entering the match as the overwhelming favorite. The Serbian already owns 24 Grand Slam titles, more than any men's player in history, but the chase for No 25 remains one of the defining storylines of his career. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An early defeat would inevitably trigger fresh questions about whether Djokovic can still consistently navigate two-week Grand Slam events against a new generation of younger, physically fresher opponents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An early defeat would inevitably trigger fresh questions about whether Djokovic can still consistently navigate two-week Grand Slam events against a new generation of younger, physically fresher opponents. {{/usCountry}}

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While his experience, tactical intelligence and mental strength remain unmatched, age has increasingly become a talking point whenever matches stretch deep into five-set territory.

Fonseca proving why he's the next big thing

The teenager has spent the past year establishing himself as one of the sport's most dangerous young talents. Known for his fearless shot-making and willingness to attack under pressure, Fonseca refused to be intimidated after falling behind by two sets.

Instead, he gradually shifted the momentum, forcing Djokovic into longer rallies and more physically demanding exchanges. His comeback highlighted exactly why many believe he has the potential to become one of the sport's future stars.

The road ahead if Djokovic survives

Even if the Serbian manages to escape against Fonseca, his route to the title remains far from straightforward. A potential fourth-round clash against either Casper Ruud or Tommy Paul could await.

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Still, Djoko remains one of the strongest contenders left in the tournament.

Why Djokovic remains a favorite

Among the remaining players in Paris, Djokovic carries the most decorated resume by a considerable margin. The three-time Roland-Garros champion is seeking his first major title since the 2023 US Open and entered the tournament facing questions about his form after losing to Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic at the Italian Open following a lengthy injury absence.

His opening rounds in Paris have already featured challenges. Djokovic came from a set down to defeat Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round before enduring another difficult battle against Frenchman Valentin Royer.

Now, with Sinner out of the tournament and Alcaraz missing entirely, the spotlight has shifted squarely onto Djokovic.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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