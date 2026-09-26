Pablo Torre's Life Surge probe puts Tim Tebow's wife, net worth in focus; ex-NFL quarterback takes huge step

Journalist Pablo Torre explored Life Surge, an entity with which former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow was linked. He has now announced he's ‘pausing’ relations with Life Surge amid the allegations against them.

Tim Tebow with wife Demi-Leigh at an NFL game. (Instagram/timtebow)

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“The allegations are extremely, extremely serious,” Tebow said, adding “and it's something that we take very serious. And so for us, we're having our team do an investigation but also pausing our relationship 'til we can learn more about the facts to be able to understand more.”

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{{^usCountry}} He was also asked if he was aware of the Life Surge situation before Torre launched his investigation. Tebow said “Honestly, I was at a anti-human trafficking conference yesterday, and the team shared with me when we were leaving as we were flying to Alabama for [an] event. And kind of caught off guard with some of it, and I think that's why we're trying to understand more of the facts to really learn it,” NBC Sports reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was also asked if he was aware of the Life Surge situation before Torre launched his investigation. Tebow said “Honestly, I was at a anti-human trafficking conference yesterday, and the team shared with me when we were leaving as we were flying to Alabama for [an] event. And kind of caught off guard with some of it, and I think that's why we're trying to understand more of the facts to really learn it,” NBC Sports reported. {{/usCountry}}

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The most recent developments have put focus on Pablo Torre and his investigation as well as personal details about Tebow's life including his wife and net worth. Here's all you need to know.

Who is Pablo Torre, what to know about his investigation

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Pablo Sison Torre has earlier hosted and contributed to various ESPN programs. He's currently the host of Pablo Torre Finds Out with Meadowlark Media.

Torre, 40, was born in New York and graduated from Harvard. His investigation into Life Surge alleges that they preyed on Christians who attended events which featured speakers like Tebow. Torre alleged that Life Surge tried to get them to give cash to sign up for classes on how to make money.

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Life Surge's site states that its mission is to “Inspire, train, & equip others to SURGE their resources and influence for Kingdom Impact.” Tebow, whose Christian faith was central to his persona as an NFL player, has headlined events for Life Surge and was reportedly paid between $50,000 and $100,000 for his troubles.

The investigation further alleges that while attendees could pay just $30 to hear Tebow and other such individuals speak, Life Surge would then offer a series of classes with five figure prices, where people could learn about subjects like stock markets and real estate.

Tim Tebow: All about wife Demi-Leigh and his net worth

Tebow is married to Demi-Leigh. The NFL star, 38, tied the knot with the former Miss Universe, 30, in Cape Town, South Africa, on Jan. 20, 2020. They celebrated six years of marriage this January.

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Tebow and his wife welcomed daughter Daphne Reign, in July 2025. They met in 2018 through his annual charity event Night to Shine. Tebow popped the question in January 2019 with a 7.25-carat solitaire ring.

Demi-Leigh has been known to show support to Tebow and her latest Instagram post proves the same. Sharing a photo with the ex-NFL player, she wrote “I’ve heard so much about Tim’s time with the Broncos, and we still constantly run into Broncos fans who tell us where they were for that unforgettable playoff game against the Steelers. It was such a special day getting to experience it all in person. As special as it is to come back and experience what this chapter of Tim’s life meant, what makes me most proud is how he’s continued to use his platform far beyond football—to fight for some of the most vulnerable people in the world. So grateful I got to be a part of today.”

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Tebow is estimated to have a net worth of $10 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. While he has not played an NFL game since 2012, Tebow has remained in the public sphere in many ways. These include a minor-league baseball career to stints on ESPN networks to Congressional testimony about human trafficking.

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