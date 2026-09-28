PAC dies at 40: Videos from his final AEW All Out match surface after sudden death

Benjamin Satterley, better known to wrestling fans as PAC, has died at the age of 40, just a day after competing at AEW All Out 2026. All Elite Wrestling confirmed his death in a statement on Sunday but did not disclose a cause.

Benjamin Satterley, known to wrestling fans as PAC, died one day after competing at AEW All Out. (Benjamin Satterley l Instagram)

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As tributes poured in, videos from PAC’s final match against AEW National Champion Andrade El Idolo at Chicago’s NOW Arena quickly spread across social media.

The sudden announcement stunned the wrestling community. PAC had wrestled a full match at Saturday night’s pay-per-view and showed no public signs of health concerns during the event.

Deep Dive What were the circumstances surrounding PAC's sudden death? PAC, also known as Benjamin Satterley, died unexpectedly at the age of 40, just a day after competing at AEW All Out 2026. The cause of death has not been disclosed. How did PAC's wrestling career progress from WWE to AEW? PAC started in WWE as Adrian Neville, where he won championships, before moving to AEW in 2019. He became an original star for AEW, winning multiple titles, including the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship. What were the reactions from fans and the wrestling community after PAC's death? The wrestling community was shocked by PAC's sudden passing, with many fans and peers taking to social media to share tributes and express disbelief, recalling his incredible talent and contributions to wrestling.

Also read: PAC cause of death: What we know about AEW star Benjamin Satterley’s passing as tributes pour in for WWE's Neville

Videos from PAC’s final AEW match resurface

Following news of his death, fans began sharing clips from PAC’s final match against Andrade El Idolo at AEW All Out.

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{{^usCountry}} The bout was contested for the AEW National Championship and marked PAC’s final appearance inside a wrestling ring. The match showcased the high-flying, hard-hitting style that defined his career for more than two decades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bout was contested for the AEW National Championship and marked PAC’s final appearance inside a wrestling ring. The match showcased the high-flying, hard-hitting style that defined his career for more than two decades. {{/usCountry}}

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Social media was flooded with tributes from fans recalling his athleticism, innovative offence and intense in-ring persona.

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One user wrote, “Pac leaving after his final match at All Out. RIP Pac 💔”

Another user expressed his aspirations of the next match as he shared the video of the last one and wrote, “PAC's end, this is rough I was dreaming of PAC vs ANDRADE Ⅱ too, and I wanted to see UNITED EMPIRE vs PAC.”

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PAC’s wrestling career spanned WWE, AEW and independent promotions

Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley built an international reputation before signing with WWE, where he competed as Adrian Neville and later Neville.

He captured the NXT Championship during a standout run and later won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship after joining the main roster.

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Also read: PAC family: All on wife Natalie Satterley and parents as AEW and WWE star Benjamin Satterley dies aged 40

Satterley left WWE and signed with AEW in 2019, becoming one of the promotion’s original stars. He later won the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship and the AEW World Trios Championship as a member of Death Triangle alongside Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix.