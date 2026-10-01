Patrick Mahomes wife Brittany reveals ‘hidden’ tattoo honoring him and their 3 children

Brittany Mahomes has given fans a close look at the tattoo she wears in honor of her husband Patrick Mahomes and their three children. The Kansas City Current co-owner shared the details of the ink on her right wrist and forearm through her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 29.

Brittany Mahomes revealed the meaning behind her family tattoo, featuring Patrick’s initials and the names, birthdays and profiles of their children. (Instagram/ Brittany Mahomes)

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The fine-line design features side profiles of Sterling, Bronze and Golden, along with their names and birthdays. Patrick Mahomes’ initials are also part of the design. The tattoo had already been seen during Brittany’s recent appearances, but this was the first time she explained what each part represents.

Brittany Mahomes explains Patrick Mahomes tattoo

Brittany shared the close-up after fans noticed the tattoo during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami on Sunday, September 27. She explained that the design connects her three children with their father.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes tattoo

“I guess I never have showed my tattoo and people are so intrigued It’s the side profiles of my kiddos with Patrick’s initials into their names and birthdays,” she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The tattoo runs along her right wrist and forearm. It includes the names of Sterling, Bronze and Golden in script, with their birth dates underneath. Their side profiles are also drawn into the fine-line artwork. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tattoo runs along her right wrist and forearm. It includes the names of Sterling, Bronze and Golden in script, with their birth dates underneath. Their side profiles are also drawn into the fine-line artwork. {{/usCountry}}

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Sterling, Bronze and Golden feature in ink

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have three children, daughter Sterling, 5, son Bronze, 3, and daughter Golden, who is 20 months old, according to the latest report.

The tattoo was not completely new to fans. It first appeared publicly during Brittany’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit digital cover shoot in February 2026. Sports Illustrated’s February feature confirmed that Brittany was photographed for the digital issue by Katherine Goguen.

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Photos from Golden’s first birthday celebration on January 12 showed Brittany without the forearm tattoo. That suggests the larger design was added sometime between the birthday celebration and the February shoot.

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Brittany Mahomes adds Golden to 2023 tattoo

The latest design builds on a tattoo Brittany got in April 2023. That earlier wrist tattoo featured Sterling and Bronze, with their names and birthdays.

At the time, Brittany shared a photo of the new ink and wrote, “Just got this one.”

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Golden’s name and details have since been added, bringing all three children into the design. Brittany also has a paw-print tattoo on her left wrist and a heart with an infinity symbol on her right foot.

Patrick has his own tattoo linked to their children. In 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had Sterling’s hand and foot prints tattooed on the back of his leg.