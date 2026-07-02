Phil Mickelson update: Wife Amy Mickelson remains supportive as statement denies misconduct

Amy Mickelson is reportedly continuing to support her husband, golf icon Phil Mickelson, in the wake of recent misconduct allegations surrounding him.

Phil Mickelson's wife constant support amid allegations

Amy Mickelson is reportedly continuing to support her husband, golf icon Phil Mickelson. (Phil Mickelson/IG)

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In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Phil Mickelson's spokesperson said Amy has stood by her husband “with extraordinary grace” and “unwavering love” throughout their 35-year marriage.

This comes in response to allegations made by Ashley Perez, the former wife of golfer Pat Perez, as well as an earlier claim involving a country club employee. Perez’s allegations were revisited in a recent article by Skratch Golf.

Statement deem misconduct allegations false

"Recovery is not a straight line,” the statement said.

“Throughout their 35-year relationship, his wife, Amy Mickelson, has supported Mr. Mickelson and their family with extraordinary grace, unwavering love, and the belief that people are measured not only by their failures, but by what they do to make them right,” the spokesperson mentioned.

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The statement further added, “Some of the allegations circulating about Mr. Mickelson are false, and others revisit mistakes he has already acknowledged, publicly or privately. Stacking the disputed claims next to the ones he has owned does not make them credible. It instead contributes to a false and misleading narrative.”

Recent report revisits Ashley Perez’s claims

According to a report published by Skratch's Alan Shipnuck on Friday, the allegations were made by Ashley Perez, the former wife of fellow PGA Tour player Pat Perez, and relate to an alleged incident at a villa owned by Phil Mickelson during the 2015 Barclays tournament.

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Ashley alleged that she was sharing red wine with Mickelson and her then-husband on the eve of the tournament when Pat briefly left the room. During that time, she claimed Mickelson showed her a nude photo of himself on his phone.

Also read: Phil Mickelson: Golfer ousted from golf club after alleged ‘inappropriate contact’ with woman; 5 things to know on probe

She further told Skratch, “Phil says to me, ‘I’m going to leave my bedroom door open tonight. When Pat falls asleep I want you to come see me.’”

Country club allegations

The latest Skratch report comes shortly after Golf Digest alleged that Mickelson had been prohibited from returning to The Farms Golf Club outside San Diego because of claims involving inappropriate contact with a female employee.

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