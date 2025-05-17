Preakness Stakes 2025 post time and lineup: Will rain change start in Baltimore? Latest Update

The weather forecast for the Preakness Stakes 2025 is looking favourable, with only light rain showers expected on Saturday, suggesting a fast track for the race. Nine horses are set to compete, with Journalism (8-5) leading the field. The Kentucky Derby favourite, Journalism, came up just short, finishing a strong second to Sovereignty in the Run for the Roses two weeks ago, and is now aiming for victory in the second leg of the Triple Crown. The Preakness Stakes 2025 weather looks favourable with light rain expected, leading to a fast track. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Emilee Chinn / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Preakness Stakes 2025: Meet the jockeys competing for Triple Crown glory

What is the weather forecast for the Preakness Stakes 2025?

Early forecasts for the Preakness 2025 at Baltimore suggested morning showers accompanied by thunderstorms. However, as the day progresses, the weather is expected to improve significantly. Ahead of the post time, the sky is expected to gradually start clearing. By the time of the race forecast suggests the weather to be sunny with no chances of rain. Thus, fans should not worry about any delay or postponement of the race right at the beginning, as reported by CBS Sports.

Although earlier rain may leave the Pimlico track damp or muddy for the 2025 Preakness Stakes, improving weather is expected to help the surface dry out by race time. However, any lingering moisture could still favour horses with a proven record on wet tracks, often called "mudders."

Also Read: Preakness Stakes 2025: Journalism vs Goal Oriented- who will take home the crown?

Preakness post time and lineup

The Preakness Stakes 2025 is set to take place on Saturday, May 17, with the anticipated post time at 6:50 p.m. ET. The race will be held at its traditional location– Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, marking the second leg of the prestigious Triple Crown, as reported by CNN. Fans can look forward to an exciting showdown as top contenders battle for victory.

The lineup for the middle jewel of the Triple Crown race includes:

Goal Oriented

Journalism

American Promise

Heart of Honour

Pay Billy

River Thames

Sandman

Clever Again

Gosger

Notably, contenders like Goal Oriented and Journalism have both performed well on off-tracks, which could make them more attractive picks for bettors if the surface remains affected by the earlier showers.