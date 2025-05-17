Preakness Stakes 2025: Meet the jockeys competing for Triple Crown glory

A competitive group of 3-year-olds is set to battle in the milestone 150th edition of the Preakness Stakes (G1) on May 17 at Pimlico Race Course. The lineup of jockeys adds an intriguing layer to the race, featuring a mix of seasoned veterans, including past Preakness champions, and fresh faces making their debut in this iconic Triple Crown event. This year's Preakness includes fresh contenders like Raul Mena with Pay Billy and Irad Ortiz Jr. on River Thames, promising an exciting competition. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

List of jockeys participating in the Preakness Stakes 2025

Here's a closer look at the riders set to guide their mounts in Saturday's showdown, as reported by Blood Horse.

Nik Juarez

Age: 31

Originally from: Westminster, Md.

Previous rides in the Preakness Stakes: none

Best finish: n/a

2025 Preakness horse: American Promise

Nik Juarez, who rode American Promise in his Kentucky Derby debut, returns for his first Preakness appearance aboard the Justify colt. With a decade of experience across various tracks, Juarez has built a strong reputation, most recently at Oaklawn Park, where he developed a key partnership with American Promise’s legendary trainer, D. Wayne Lukas.

Raul Mena

Age: 33

Originally from: Chile

Previous rides in the Preakness Stakes: none

Best finish: n/a

2025 Preakness horse: Pay Billy

Raul Mena, a native of Chile, started his career in horse racing at just 14, initially working as a groom before becoming a jockey. Despite a serious injury from a 2011 spill, Mena made a strong comeback and scored his first U.S. win in 2015. This year, he’s riding high as the regular jockey for Pay Billy, a standout in the Mid-Atlantic region who has won three of his last four starts

Izad Ortiz Jr.

Age: 32

Originally from: Puerto Rico

Previous rides in the Preakness Stakes: 6

Best finish: 2nd in 2021 (Midnight Bourbon) and 2023 (Blazing Sevens)

2025 Preakness horse: River Thames

Irad Ortiz Jr. came close to adding a Woodlawn Vase replica to his collection in 2023 when Blazing Sevens finished just a head behind National Treasure in the Preakness. Ortiz recently rode the River Thames for the first time in the Blue Grass Stakes (G1), where the colt ran a strong race, finishing third by only three-quarters of a length. Although River Thames qualified for the Kentucky Derby, he skipped the race, making him a fresh contender who could be primed for a strong performance in the Preakness.

Jose Ortiz

Age: 31

Originally from: Puerto Rico

Previous rides in the Preakness Stakes: 5

Best finish: 1st in 2022 (Early Voting)

2025 Preakness horse: Clever Again

Jose Ortiz is having an exceptional year, solidifying his Hall of Fame credentials with impressive wins and earnings across top tracks. After finishing seventh in the Kentucky Derby aboard Sandman, Ortiz shifts to ride the promising Clever Again, whom he’s guided to two straight wins, including a victory in the Hot Springs Stakes for Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen.

Saffie Osborne

Age: 23

Originally from: Great Britain

Previous rides in the Preakness Stakes: none

Best finish: n/a

2025 Preakness horse: Heart of Honour

At just 23, Saffie Osborne is set to make history as the first woman to ride in a Triple Crown race in the U.S. A rising star, she began her career in 2020 and secured her first group stakes win in 2023. Known for making headlines in Dubai, where she became the first female jockey to win at Meydan, Osborne now has the opportunity to become the first woman to capture the Preakness.

Flavien Prat

Age: 32

Originally from: France

Previous rides in the Preakness Stakes: 2

Best finish: 1st in 2021 (Rombauer)

2025 Preakness horse: Goal Oriented

Flavien Prat has maintained an elite level of performance in 2025, following a record-setting year in 2024 that earned him his first Eclipse Award as outstanding jockey. Prat claimed his first Preakness victory in 2021 aboard Rombauer and added another top-three finish last year with Catching Freedom, finishing third. Now, he returns to Pimlico with high hopes for another strong showing in the iconic race.

Umberto Rispoli

Age: 36

Originally from: Italy

Previous rides in the Preakness Stakes: none

Best finish: n/a

2025 Preakness horse: Journalism

Umberto Rispoli has been one of California's top jockeys for the past five years, but in 2025, he's emerged as a national contender, largely due to his success with Journalism. The pair has teamed up for three graded stakes victories since December, along with a runner-up finish in the Kentucky Derby just two weeks ago, solidifying Rispoli’s status as one of the sport's rising stars.

Luis Saez

Age: 32

Originally from: Panama

Previous rides in the Preakness Stakes: 4

Best finish: 2nd in 2018 (Bravazo)

2025 Preakness horse: Gosger

Luis Saez will look to secure his first Preakness win just two days before his 33rd birthday. One of North America's top jockeys, Saez has ranked in the top 10 for earnings every year since 2015, recently finishing with an impressive 23% win rate at Keeneland. In the 2018 Preakness, he guided Bravazo to a narrow second-place finish behind Triple Crown winner Justify, making him a proven contender on the Pimlico track.

John Velazquez

Age: 54

Originally from: Puerto Rico

Previous rides in the Preakness Stakes: 13

Best finish: 1st in 2023 (National Treasure)

2025 Preakness horse: Sandman

Two years ago, Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez secured his first Preakness win with National Treasure, expertly managing the colt's speed to hold off Blazing Sevens in a dramatic finish. After a year away, Velazquez returns to the Preakness aboard Sandman, a horse with a very different running style. With his vast experience, Velazquez will need to adjust his tactics to make the most of Sandman’s capabilities as he aims for another iconic victory.