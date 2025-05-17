Preakness Stakes 2025: Journalism vs Goal Oriented- who will take home the crown?

As the Triple Crown trail shifts to Baltimore for the 150th Preakness Stakes, familiar storylines and fresh opportunities converge at Pimlico. Legendary trainer Bob Baffert, already the winningest in Preakness history with eight titles, returns with the promising yet untested Goal Oriented. Meanwhile, Journalism—gallant in defeat as the Kentucky Derby favourite—now finds himself in the spotlight with Derby winner Sovereignty skipping the second leg. The two make the strongest contenders for the Preakness Stakes 2025, scheduled for Saturday, May 17, 2025. The 150th Preakness Stakes in Baltimore features Goal Oriented and Journalism, both strong contenders after impressive performances. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP)

Also Read: Preakness Stakes weather forecast: Rain changes odds, 4 mudders to bet on

What to know about Goal Oriented?

Trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Flavien Prat, Goal Oriented enters the Preakness undefeated in two starts, including a recent allowance win by three-quarters of a length. With back-to-back Beyer Speed Figures of 91, he has shown consistency early in his career and has already earned over $111,000. The colt’s sharp form and proven ability on a wet track make him a top contender in Saturday’s field, as reported by CBS Sports.

Baffert once again finds himself with the inside post in a major race, as Goal Oriented draws the rail for the Preakness. This position may prompt jockey Flavien Prat to send him straight to the front, potentially the plan all along. However, with the speedy Clever Again breaking just to his outside, securing the lead will not come easily. Still, Goal Oriented has shown versatility; he came from off the pace to win his debut, proving he doesn’t need the lead to be effective.

Also Read: Who is Paige Bueckers? Dallas Wings' viral rookie secures her first WNBA bucket

Everything to know about Journalism

Trained by Michael McCarthy and ridden by Umberto Rispoli, Journalism brings a strong résumé to Pimlico after a runner-up finish in the Kentucky Derby, where he closed late but couldn’t catch Sovereignty. The son of Curlin boasts a consistent record—four wins and a pair of top-three finishes in six starts—and has already banked over $1.6 million in earnings.

His standout performance came in the 2025 San Felipe Stakes, where he posted a career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 108, the highest in the Preakness field. With Sovereignty sitting this one out, Journalism has a prime chance to take centre stage.

According to the post draw analysis by CBS Sports, starting from post position No. 2, Journalism is well-positioned for his typical midpack running style, especially in a smaller nine-horse field. This draw gives jockey Umberto Rispoli a good chance to settle in early and hug the rail through the first turn. With a likely move coming on the far turn, Journalism should be poised to challenge the leaders in the final stretch. Listed at 8-5 on the morning line, his strong credentials could see his odds drop even further by race time.