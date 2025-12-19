Puka Nacua gesture row: What did Rams star do? WR apologizes for antisemitic dance

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after defeating the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua issued a public apology Thursday after facing backlash over a planned touchdown celebration Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua issued a public apology Thursday after facing backlash over a planned touchdown celebration that critics said had antisemitic implications. The controversy stemmed from a social media livestream earlier in the week, during which internet personality Adin Ross encouraged Nacua to perform a specific gesture if he scored during the Rams’ game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The interaction ended with Nacua agreeing to the suggestion and rubbing his hands together while looking into the camera.

“I promise. I got you, bro,” Nacua said during the stream, responding to Ross’ request to use the celebration in Thursday night’s NFC West matchup between the Rams and the Seahawks.

After the clip circulated online, it drew swift criticism, including from Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who publicly urged Nacua to address the incident.

“The Los Angeles Jewish community is on edge after the Bondi Beach massacre,” Swalwell wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding that Nacua “should apologize or be dropped.”

What gesture did Puka Nacua make?

Nacua responded later Thursday with a statement on social media, saying he was unaware of the gesture’s meaning at the time it was suggested to him.

“When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration,” Nacua posted. “At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people.

“I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people.”

The NFL also weighed in, issuing a statement condemning the incident and reiterating the league’s stance against discrimination.

“The NFL strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual,” the league said. “The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society.”