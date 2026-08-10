Jon Rahm captured his third consecutive LIV Golf season crown on Sunday while Chile's Joaquin Niemann took a wire-to-wire victory at LIV Golf New York for a record ninth series title.

Rahm three-peats as LIV Golf season champ while Niemann wins at New York

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Niemann fired a two-under par 69 to finish 72 holes on 16-under 268 and defeat American Harold Varner III by three strokes at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey.

"The more they push me the better golfer I became from every experience," Niemann said.

"I was just hoping to be able to hit the shots I did and make the putts that I did coming down the stretch. I put the credit on myself."

England's Lee Westwood and Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe shared third, both seven off the pace.

Rahm finished tied for 41st after firing a closing 76 Sunday, but clinched the season trophy with an unassailable 219-point lead over Bryson DeChambeau going into the finale in two weeks at Indianapolis.

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{{^usCountry}} Rahm, whose 2025 season crown came despite no victories, won this year at Hong Kong in March and Mexico City in April. He also had runner-up efforts in Riyadh, Adelaide, South Africa and Andalucia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahm, whose 2025 season crown came despite no victories, won this year at Hong Kong in March and Mexico City in April. He also had runner-up efforts in Riyadh, Adelaide, South Africa and Andalucia. {{/usCountry}}

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"It has been a great year," Rahm said. "A little sour taste in my mouth because of how badly I played this week but it has been something to be proud of.

"And after last year not getting a win and possibly having a question mark over the season-long race to win twice effectively and win it again, definitely feels good."

Rahm was proud of his early season performances, with two wins, three seconds and a fifth in the first six tournaments of 2026.

"Proud of earlier in the season. I think to start off as well as I did with a few second-places and not getting in the way," Rahm said.

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"Then going to Hong Kong and getting it done when I needed to, having a lead and then losing it and then birdieing four in a row in the last few holes was probably the most proud moment."

Niemann, who opened with a bogey at the first hole but birdied the par-three seventh, sank a 56-foot birdie putt at the 13th hole and a long eagle putt at the 15th to seize a four-stroke edge on Varner.

A bogey at 17 only trimmed his victory margin.

Crushers, with DeChambeau as captain, won the LIV Golf New York team title on six-over par, defeating Legion XIII and Torque by two strokes.

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