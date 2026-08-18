Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson is headed to the injured list with a Grade 2 oblique strain, ESPN and MLB.com reported on Monday.

Reports: Cubs SS Dansby Swanson out 4-6 weeks with oblique strain

The injury, which forced him to leave Sunday's 11-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the third inning after an awkward swing, could sideline him for the remainder of the regular season. ESPN reported a return timeline of four to six weeks, and there are six weeks left until the postseason begins on Sept. 29.

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The injury was initially announced by the team as left side discomfort, but Chicago manager Craig Counsell said postgame that it was an oblique injury and that an IL stint was expected as he was set to get an MRI on Monday.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick and two-time All-Star is hitting a career- worst .216 with 18 homers and 66 RBIs in 119 games this season. Swanson, 32, is a career .248 hitter with 182 homers and 700 RBIs over 1,401 games with the Atlanta Braves and Cubs .

The injury is a blow for Chicago, which is five games clear atop the National League wild-card standings but five games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

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{{^usCountry}} Nico Hoerner moved from second base to shortstop Sunday and is a likely candidate to move there full-time during Swanson's absence. Hoerner, 29, is hitting .260 with seven homers and 56 RBIs in 122 games this season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nico Hoerner moved from second base to shortstop Sunday and is a likely candidate to move there full-time during Swanson's absence. Hoerner, 29, is hitting .260 with seven homers and 56 RBIs in 122 games this season. {{/usCountry}}

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