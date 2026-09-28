Rick 'Sign Guy' Achberger cause of death: What happened to WWE star? Triple H pays tribute

Rick “Sign Guy” Achberger, one of the most recognizable fans in WWE history, has died at the age of 54. Lance Peterson shared the news on social media, honoring Achberger as a wonderful person.

Triple H remembered longtime fan Rick “Sign Guy” Achberger after his death at 54. (Triple H | Instagram)

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Peterson noted that Achberger had been struggling with health issues for the last two years, with his condition taking a sharp downturn over the last month. The exact cause of death has not been made public.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H led the condolences on Sunday, remembering Achberger as a fixture of the WWE Universe during the Ruthless Aggression era.

Achberger earned the nickname “Sign Guy” after becoming famous for sitting ringside at WWE events with humorous and often brutally honest signs directed at wrestlers.

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Triple H remembers a WWE fan who became part of the show

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{{^usCountry}} Triple H paid tribute to Achberger in an Instagram post on Sunday night. He shared two photos from their long history together. One image showed the pair during Triple H’s reign as WWE Champion. Another featured Achberger holding one of his trademark signs—a toilet seat displaying Triple H’s photo with the words, “HHH IS CRAP.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Triple H paid tribute to Achberger in an Instagram post on Sunday night. He shared two photos from their long history together. One image showed the pair during Triple H’s reign as WWE Champion. Another featured Achberger holding one of his trademark signs—a toilet seat displaying Triple H’s photo with the words, “HHH IS CRAP.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Saddened to hear of the death of Rick Achberger, known to the WWE Universe as ‘Sign Guy,’” Triple H wrote.

He added that Achberger “will be missed by the entire WWE family” as he extended condolences to his family and friends.

Tributes quickly spread across social media as wrestling personalities and longtime viewers reflected on Achberger’s presence at countless WWE events.

Unlike many fans who appeared briefly on broadcasts, Achberger remained a consistent ringside figure throughout the late 1990s and 2000s. His signs often praised fan favorites while mocking heels,

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