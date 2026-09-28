RJ Harvey injury update: What happened to Broncos RB? Latest status after concussion evaluation

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams but was later cleared to return after passing the evaluation, according to the latest updates.

RJ Harvey injury update: Broncos RB evaluated for concussion after big hit vs Rams. (AP Photo)

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The second-year running back was assessed for a possible concussion during the third quarter of Denver's Week 3 matchup at Empower Field at Mile High. Harvey subsequently passed the concussion evaluation and was cleared to return to the game.

What happened to RJ Harvey?

Harvey was taken out of the game during the third quarter after the Broncos medical staff evaluated him for a possible concussion. He was being evaluated for a concussion.

The situation changed later in the game. According to subsequent updates, Harvey had passed the concussion evaluation and was cleared to return, allowing him to rejoin Denver's backfield against Los Angeles.

The Denver Broncos' official Week 3 inactive report had confirmed before kickoff that Harvey was active against the Rams. He had not been assigned a game status after participating fully in practice during the week.

Harvey had just returned from hamstring injury

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{{^usCountry}} The concussion evaluation came only days after Harvey returned from a hamstring injury that had kept him out of Denver's Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The concussion evaluation came only days after Harvey returned from a hamstring injury that had kept him out of Denver's Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. {{/usCountry}}

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According to RotoWire's earlier injury update, Harvey was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice on Sept. 23 before upgrading to full participation Thursday. The report said the improvement put him in line to return against the Rams.

Harvey's hamstring issue had emerged after Denver's season opener. He was listed as a non-participant on the initial Week 2 practice report and ultimately missed the game against Jacksonville.

Latest RJ Harvey injury status

The latest status is that Harvey passed his concussion evaluation and was cleared to return against the Rams. As per latest updates, he was cleared after the evaluation.

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That means the immediate concern during Sunday's game was resolved without a reported concussion diagnosis. Harvey returned to a Denver backfield that also featured J.K. Dobbins and Tyler Badie, according to RotoWire.

The Broncos will still be worth monitoring for any further injury update on Harvey as they begin preparations for their next game. His practice participation during the coming week should provide the next indication of whether the concussion evaluation or his earlier hamstring issue affects his availability.

Deep Dive What injury did RJ Harvey sustain during the game against the Rams? RJ Harvey was evaluated for a concussion after taking a heavy hit during the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams. How did RJ Harvey perform before his injury in the game? Before leaving the game, RJ Harvey had two carries for six yards and caught five out of six targets for 39 yards. What are the potential outcomes after RJ Harvey's concussion evaluation? The situation is still developing, but outcomes may include monitoring his recovery or adhering to concussion protocols before determining his return to play.

(This is a developing story)