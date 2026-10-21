Rodri starting on bench vs PSG raises eyebrows about Barcelona midfielder's injury status ahead of El Clasico

FC Barcelona are set to face Paris Saint-Germain in another Champions League encounter between two clubs with a rich history of memorable meetings.

Rodri is reportedly not feeling fully fit, prompting Flick to hold him back from the start. (REUTERS)

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As the match kicks off at the Parc des Princes, Barcelona’s high-profile summer signing Rodri is absent from Hansi Flick’s starting lineup, with the midfielder named among the substitutes for the clash against the French side.

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According to ESPN’s Samuel Marsden, Rodri has not been left out because of a tactical decision alone.

He is reportedly not feeling fully fit, prompting Flick to hold him back from the start. “Marc Bernal starts in place of Rodri, who isn’t 💯, in Paris,” Marsden wrote on X.

Rodri has struggled with recurring injuries over the past two years and has already racked up substantial minutes this season, balancing a demanding calendar with both club and international commitments.

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{{^usCountry}} Before the PSG encounter, Rodri had appeared in 10 of Barcelona’s 11 games in all competitions, sitting out only the season opener against Elche. He started eight matches and accumulated 690 minutes for the Catalan side. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before the PSG encounter, Rodri had appeared in 10 of Barcelona’s 11 games in all competitions, sitting out only the season opener against Elche. He started eight matches and accumulated 690 minutes for the Catalan side. {{/usCountry}}

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The midfielder also featured in all four of Spain’s UEFA Nations League fixtures during the international break, starting three and adding to his workload ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League clash.

The 30-year-old also need to manage his workload as the midfielder looks to maintain his fitness throughout the campaign.

This story is being updated.