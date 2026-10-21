Rodri starting on bench vs PSG raises eyebrows about Barcelona midfielder's injury status ahead of El Clasico

FC Barcelona are set to face Paris Saint-Germain in another Champions League encounter between two clubs with a rich history of memorable meetings.
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As the match kicks off at the Parc des Princes, Barcelona’s high-profile summer signing Rodri is absent from Hansi Flick’s starting lineup, with the midfielder named among the substitutes for the clash against the French side.
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According to ESPN’s Samuel Marsden, Rodri has not been left out because of a tactical decision alone.
He is reportedly not feeling fully fit, prompting Flick to hold him back from the start. “Marc Bernal starts in place of Rodri, who isn’t 💯, in Paris,” Marsden wrote on X.
Rodri has struggled with recurring injuries over the past two years and has already racked up substantial minutes this season, balancing a demanding calendar with both club and international commitments.
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Before the PSG encounter, Rodri had appeared in 10 of Barcelona’s 11 games in all competitions, sitting out only the season opener against Elche. He started eight matches and accumulated 690 minutes for the Catalan side.
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Before the PSG encounter, Rodri had appeared in 10 of Barcelona’s 11 games in all competitions, sitting out only the season opener against Elche. He started eight matches and accumulated 690 minutes for the Catalan side.
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The midfielder also featured in all four of Spain’s UEFA Nations League fixtures during the international break, starting three and adding to his workload ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League clash.
The 30-year-old also need to manage his workload as the midfielder looks to maintain his fitness throughout the campaign.
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.