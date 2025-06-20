Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats: How the Oklahoma Thunder guard has progressed in the playoffs and the NBA Finals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been in a hot run of form for the Oklahoma City Thunder, along with Jalen Williams, against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals, putting up insane stats. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

As the Thunder chase the lone win required to lift their first-ever NBA title and create history, the team will rely on Shai and Williams again to get the job done. Here is a look at how both have fared so far in terms of stats.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's stats in the postseason have been especially electrifying. He averaged 27.8 PPG against the Memphis Grizzlies in Round 1, rising to 29.7 PPG against the Denver Nuggets in Round 2. Round 3 saw him rise even further against the Minnesota Timberwolves with 31.4 PPG.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's point average in the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers has been 32.4 PPG, so his stats have shown a constant upward trajectory in the playoffs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a combined 66 points in the NBA Finals Games 4 and 5. But the national spotlight has been shared with Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams, who tallied 67 points over the same span, including a 40-point outburst in Game 5 as the Pacers set a defence determined to help and force the ball out of SGA's hands.

With SGA and Williams both averaging over 30 points per game in the last three games, Oklahoma City expects nothing less than greatness on Thursday.

"Most of the great players are art. They're unbelievably unique. That's every great player. Siakam is like that. Haliburton is like that. They're one of one. All the great players are. They're great players, but they do it inside the team (concept) and don't suffocate the team," head coach Mark Daigneault said.