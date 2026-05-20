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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's wife Hailey Summers shares rare family photo with their son Ares

Hailey Summers shared a rare family update featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and their son ahead of the Thunder playoff run.

Updated on: May 20, 2026 09:58 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the NBA’s biggest stars in recent years, consistently dominating headlines with his standout performances for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, however, it's his wife, Hailey Summers, who is drawing attention online after sharing a rare family update on social media. Summers posted a family photo featuring Shai and their son, Ares, ahead of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. Despite her husband’s superstar status, she generally keeps her personal life private. The post quickly gained traction across NBA circles.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's wife Hailey Summers shared a rare personal life moment on social media(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Also read: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's NBA MVP vote count: How Thunder star beat Jokic, Wemby

The couple continues keeping personal life private

Hailey Summers has largely maintained a low-profile life though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of basketball’s biggest stars. Unlike many celebrity couples who actively share their daily lives online, Summers has rarely used social media for public attention and instead appears only occasionally to share important milestones connected to her family. Her recent Instagram story offered a glimpse into their private family life as the couple posed alongside their son before Oklahoma City’s playoff run.

Also Read: Victor Wembanyama's love for books gets its own library display: 'Read like Wemby'

Shai continues dominating the NBA with Oklahoma City

On the court, Gilgeous-Alexander has developed into one of the NBA’s elite players. The Canadian guard is a multiple-time NBA All-Star, All-NBA First Team selection and MVP winner who helped lead Oklahoma City to an NBA championship. He is known for his scoring efficiency, and playmaking, Shai has consistently averaged over 30 points during recent seasons and emerged as the centerpiece of the Thunder’s rise into title contention.

By Roshan Tony

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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