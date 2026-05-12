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Shedeur Sanders posts cryptic message after Browns, Deshaun Watson's new move

Shedeur Sanders faces pressure as Browns quarterback competition heats up with Deshaun Watson.

Published on: May 12, 2026 07:59 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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Shedeur Sanders is facing significant pressure in Cleveland as he competes for the starting job. He started the final seven games of the 2025 NFL season, and many fans expected him to retain the role heading into the new season. New offensive coordinator Todd Monken recently arrived from the Baltimore Ravens, and while he initially appeared to build a strong relationship with Sanders, the quarterback situation has since become more complicated.

Shedeur Sanders of Cleveland Browns looks on against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field.(Getty Images via AFP)

Deshaun Watson is now reportedly leading the race for the top spot, putting Sanders’ position in doubt. The situation has sparked major discussion among Browns fans, as Sanders now needs to elevate his performance to stay ahead of the veteran quarterback.

Shedeur shares a cryptic message on his social media

Sanders recently posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story, encouraging followers to focus on God rather than the opinions of others. The post read: “Think about a person’s opinion. In the grand scheme of life, it means nothing. We often give opinions power when we react to them and make them seem valuable. Why expect anything different from a modern culture that doesn’t keep GOD at the forefront of daily actions? Those who move through life with foul intentions will eventually face the consequences of their ways. The people who truly align with you will understand this perspective. In the end, as long as you’re walking in your purpose, GOD should be the only one you seek to please.”

By Prabhat Dwivedi

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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