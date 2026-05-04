‘Slapped her…’: Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini scandal takes a new turn after NFL insider's pool party claims

The Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini controversy has one more chapter now - with multiple NFL insiders now claiming that their alleged relationship may have been widely known in league circles long before the Arizona resort photos surfaced last month. None of the latest claims have been confirmed yet and neither the reporter nor the New England Patriots coach have addressed them.

‘Pool party during the NFL Combine’

New claims were made in the Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel scandal(X/@NFL_DovKleiman, X/@FearedBuck)

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Fresh claims emerged this week from San Francisco 49ers beat writer Tony Farmer, who said an NFL employee described seeing Vrabel and Russini together during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis back in February.

“An NFL employee said they saw Dianna Russini sitting on Mike Vrabel’s lap at Coaches Tavern in Indianapolis during the week of February 23. According to the witness, at one point Russini stood up and Vrabel gave her a “friendly little slap” on her buttocks,” Farmer shared via X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

According to Farmer, the alleged interaction took place weeks before photos published by the New York Post intensified speculation about the pair’s relationship.

‘No secret’

Farmer added that when he asked why the interaction appeared so public despite the presence of league personnel, the source suggested NFL coaches had shifted their preferred social spots in Indianapolis.

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{{^usCountry}} “(NFL) coaches have realized that Prime (the Steakhouse across the street from Coaches Tavern) has become a popular spot for journalists to hang out and so Coaches has become a spot to let their hair down.” Pablo Torre adds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “(NFL) coaches have realized that Prime (the Steakhouse across the street from Coaches Tavern) has become a popular spot for journalists to hang out and so Coaches has become a spot to let their hair down.” Pablo Torre adds {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The latest report arrives shortly after sports journalist Pablo Torre alleged Russini hosted a private pool gathering attended by Vrabel and others during the recent NFL owners meetings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest report arrives shortly after sports journalist Pablo Torre alleged Russini hosted a private pool gathering attended by Vrabel and others during the recent NFL owners meetings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This all suggests that the dynamics between Vrabel and Russini were likely no secret among NFL circles.” Arizona photos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This all suggests that the dynamics between Vrabel and Russini were likely no secret among NFL circles.” Arizona photos {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The scandal has remained one of the NFL offseason’s biggest talking points since images surfaced online showing Vrabel and Russini together at the Ambiente Sedona resort in Arizona. The photos reportedly showed the pair hugging, holding hands and spending time together privately on a rooftop terrace and near the pool area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scandal has remained one of the NFL offseason’s biggest talking points since images surfaced online showing Vrabel and Russini together at the Ambiente Sedona resort in Arizona. The photos reportedly showed the pair hugging, holding hands and spending time together privately on a rooftop terrace and near the pool area. {{/usCountry}}

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While neither Russini nor Vrabel publicly confirmed allegations surrounding the relationship, the fallout has already proven significant.

Russini stepped away from her role at The Athletic following the controversy, while Vrabel briefly stepped away from duties with the New England Patriots during the 2026 NFL Draft before returning to the organization.

Despite the ongoing media scrutiny, the Patriots have publicly continued backing Vrabel, including support from quarterback Drake Maye and owner Robert Kraft.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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