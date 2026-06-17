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Soccer-US not taking Australia lightly despite pundits' barbs

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-USA/ (PIX):Soccer-US not taking Australia lightly despite pundits' barbs

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 01:56 am IST
Reuters |
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* Australia opened with a 2-0 upset win over Turkey

Soccer-US not taking Australia lightly despite pundits' barbs

* Weah says US focused on preparation, not media criticism

* Pulisic monitored day-by-day after calf issue versus Paraguay

By Rory Carroll

IRVINE, California, - The United States are refusing to buy into suggestions that Friday's World Cup Group D clash with Australia in Seattle will be straightforward, with winger Tim Weah saying the Americans are focused on preparation rather than outside noise.

CBS Sports analyst and former MLS player Mike Grella described the match as a "lay-up" for the U.S. and called Australia the "weakest team in the group."

U.S. great Landon Donovan, now a Fox Sports analyst, tipped the Socceroos to finish bottom before the tournament and described coach Tony Popovic as "smug".

But Weah said the comments had no bearing on the U.S. team's approach.

U.S. midfielder Sebastian Berhalter said the Socceroos had already shown they would be difficult to score against.

"You saw it was tough for Turkey, obviously. They had a hard time breaking them down," he said.

"They were really good. I loved the way they defended, honestly. They were a unit and they gave everything that they had. They did really well. It's going to be a great game."

The U.S. are also assessing the fitness of Christian Pulisic, who was substituted at halftime in their opening 4-1 win over Paraguay with a calf issue. The forward is being monitored day-to-day.

Weah said Pulisic appeared to be recovering well.

"To me, he's looked as he always has," Weah said. "He looks normal, he looks fit. He took a little bit of a knock, so he's been with the trainers on the side, but I think he'll be ready for the game.

"I'm just praying to God that he'll be 100% fit because he'll be needed."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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