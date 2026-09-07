Team USA starters face blunt WNBA expert assessment as fans left frustrated amid narrow Italy escape; ‘This is a MESS’

Team USA entered its second FIBA Women’s World Cup group-stage game against Italy on Sunday after opening the tournament with a victory over China.

Team USA managed to recover down the stretch and narrowly escaped with a 55-52 victory against Italy. (AP Photo)

Sue Bird’s side once again leaned on experience in its starting lineup, with Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kahleah Copper, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier taking the court from the opening tip.

WNBA expert questions starting lineup

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That decision, however, drew criticism from WNBA expert Robin Lundberg, who shared a blunt take on X.

“Team USA’s bench is so much better than the starters,” Lundberg wrote.

His comment appeared to question the decision to leave younger stars such as Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese among the reserves while the veteran-heavy group received starting roles.

Fans echo frustration over selections

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{{^usCountry}} Lundberg’s post quickly generated reactions from fans, with several social media users expressing similar concerns about Team USA's reliance on seniority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lundberg’s post quickly generated reactions from fans, with several social media users expressing similar concerns about Team USA's reliance on seniority. {{/usCountry}}

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One user wrote, “They are weirdly attached to "seniority" when sports is based on meritocracy.”

Another fan added, “Seems like they would rather lose than play the best lineup.”

The criticism continued as Team USA struggled to find its rhythm offensively, particularly during the opening stages of the game.

Shooting struggles spark further criticism

Team USA endured a difficult shooting performance, failing to make a single three-pointer until late in the third quarter despite attempting 10 shots from beyond the arc.

Paige Bueckers eventually broke the drought with the team's first successful three-point basket.

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Fans were quick to react to the struggles.

“Starters gotta stop missing easy layups,” one user wrote, while another added, “Poor shooting by pretty much everyone.”

The team's first-half performance also drew sharp criticism online. One fan tweeted, “Did they party or something? This is a MESS. Utter chaos.”

Another user wrote, “Neither are playing well tho. 2nd unit was solid defensively”

Jackie Young leads Team USA scoring

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Despite the debate surrounding the starting lineup, one of Team USA's veterans ultimately finished as the team's leading scorer against Italy.

Jackie Young led the way with 10 points while also contributing four rebounds and three assists.

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Angel Reese, meanwhile, provided an important contribution off the bench.

She scored eight points, the second-highest total for Team USA, and made her presence felt defensively with two blocks and a steal in just four minutes of action.

Team USA survives late Italy scare

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The contest remained tight heading into the fourth quarter, with Italy even taking a three-point lead at one stage.

However, Team USA managed to recover down the stretch and narrowly escaped with a 55-52 victory, giving Sue Bird's team its second win of the group stage despite an inconsistent overall performance.