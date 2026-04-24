Avondale , Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai, who are very close friends, made a modest start in the Zurich Classic, the only team event on the PGA Tour.

Theegala, Rai make modest start in Zurich Classic

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The duo, who have Indian origins, and have played together in the past in big events including the Majors and the Hero World Challenge, put together 10-under on the first day when they played the four-ball format.

The highlight was that both Rai and Theegala made an eagle each. Rai spun in a 106-yard approach shot on the par-4 13th. Theegala earlier made an eagle on the par-5 second hole.

Yet at 10-under, they were tied 13th as English duo Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer led at 14-under. Smalley and Springer matched the tournament record with a 58.

Another Indian origin player, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, playing with Ryan Gerard, was T-42 at 7-under.

Matt Fitzpatrick, fresh from his RBC Heritage victory, teamed up with younger brother Alex, who last month won the Hero Indian Open, to shoot an 8-under 64 in Four-ball , leaving the English duo six shots behind the leaders.

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{{^usCountry}} Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka, who comprise the most accomplished team at the par-72 TPC Louisiana this week, shot a 66 to leave them outside the top 40 and in danger of missing the cut. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka, who comprise the most accomplished team at the par-72 TPC Louisiana this week, shot a 66 to leave them outside the top 40 and in danger of missing the cut. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Fitzpatricks teed off in the same group with Lowry and Koepka on a sunny, breezy, 80-degree afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Fitzpatricks teed off in the same group with Lowry and Koepka on a sunny, breezy, 80-degree afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The format returns to Four-ball Saturday, and back to Foursomes Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The format returns to Four-ball Saturday, and back to Foursomes Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat were a shot behind in second place after a round in which they followed Eckroat's eagle on the par-5 seventh with eight straight birdies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat were a shot behind in second place after a round in which they followed Eckroat's eagle on the par-5 seventh with eight straight birdies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Two teams were tied for third at 60: Sam Stevens and Zach Bouchou, along with Eric Cole and Hank Lebioda. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two teams were tied for third at 60: Sam Stevens and Zach Bouchou, along with Eric Cole and Hank Lebioda. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Smalley and Springer, both 29-year-old Americans, combined to birdie 10 of their final 14 holes. Springer, seeking a maiden TOUR triumph, accounted for the final four birdies, highlighted by his 36-foot putt on the par-3 17th. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smalley and Springer, both 29-year-old Americans, combined to birdie 10 of their final 14 holes. Springer, seeking a maiden TOUR triumph, accounted for the final four birdies, highlighted by his 36-foot putt on the par-3 17th. {{/usCountry}}

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