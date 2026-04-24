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Theegala, Rai make modest start in Zurich Classic

Theegala, Rai make modest start in Zurich Classic

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 11:48 am IST
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Avondale , Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai, who are very close friends, made a modest start in the Zurich Classic, the only team event on the PGA Tour.

Theegala, Rai make modest start in Zurich Classic

The duo, who have Indian origins, and have played together in the past in big events including the Majors and the Hero World Challenge, put together 10-under on the first day when they played the four-ball format.

The highlight was that both Rai and Theegala made an eagle each. Rai spun in a 106-yard approach shot on the par-4 13th. Theegala earlier made an eagle on the par-5 second hole.

Yet at 10-under, they were tied 13th as English duo Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer led at 14-under. Smalley and Springer matched the tournament record with a 58.

Another Indian origin player, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, playing with Ryan Gerard, was T-42 at 7-under.

Matt Fitzpatrick, fresh from his RBC Heritage victory, teamed up with younger brother Alex, who last month won the Hero Indian Open, to shoot an 8-under 64 in Four-ball , leaving the English duo six shots behind the leaders.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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