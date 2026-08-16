Tommy John cause of death: What surgery did MLB legend undergo? Health battle before death

Tommy John, New York Yankees pitcher whose name became linked to one of baseball’s important surgeries, has died at 83. TMZ, citing a statement from his agent Mike Maguire, reported that John died peacefully in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, surrounded by his wife Cheryl and family. MLB reported that John had recently undergone treatment related to a recurrence of bladder cancer. His death came days after the Yankees shared a farewell letter in which John said “goodbye to everyone, along with all the friends and fans who followed me throughout my 26-year career.”

Tommy John died at 83, leaving behind a lasting baseball legacy and the groundbreaking surgery that bears his name. (MLB)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What was Tommy John’s cause of death and health battle?

The exact cause of Tommy John’s death has not been publicly stated. What is known is that he had recently received treatment connected to a recurrence of bladder cancer, according to MLB.com. Reports have not confirmed bladder cancer as the direct cause of death.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On August 8, the Yankees posted John’s letter on social media. He thanked those who supported him and remembered the doctor who helped him return to baseball. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On August 8, the Yankees posted John’s letter on social media. He thanked those who supported him and remembered the doctor who helped him return to baseball. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: White Sox place RHP Davis Martin (finger) on 15-day IL

What surgery did Tommy John undergo in 1974?

Tommy John underwent an experimental elbow operation in 1974 after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. Dr. Frank Jobe, then the Los Angeles Dodgers’ team physician, performed the surgery on September 25, 1974.

The operation replaced the damaged ligament with a tendon taken from John’s wrist. It was the first such procedure on a Major League pitcher and later became known as Tommy John surgery.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

MLB says John had about a one-in-100 chance of returning to the majors. He missed the 1975 season while recovering but returned with the Dodgers in 1976. He won 164 games after the operation, more than the 124 victories he had before it.

John later wrote, “Thanks to Dr. Jobe, who saved my arm & made it possible for me to continue pitching,” adding, “That surgery has since gone on to save the careers of countless pitchers, including many of the very best in the game today.”

Also Read: MLB-worst Angels fire pitching coach Mike Maddux, 2 assistants in staff shakeup

Tommy John’s Yankees career and MLB legacy

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

John played 26 MLB seasons, including two stints with the New York Yankees. He pitched for the Yankees from 1979 to 1982 and again from 1986 to 1989, making two of his four All-Star appearances as a Yankee.

He finished with 288 wins, 231 losses and a 3.34 ERA across 760 major league games. He also played for the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels and Oakland A’s.

His biggest mark came from the surgery that carries his name, which became a widely used treatment for serious elbow injuries.