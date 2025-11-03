Travis Kelce injury update: Chiefs star sends 3-word warning to Bills fans; Cole Bishop in focus
Travis Kelce injury update: The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a massive blow during their blockbuster matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday
Travis Kelce injury update: The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a massive blow during their blockbuster matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Travis Kelce had to be taken away after he took a hit on his chest just before halftime. The 36-year-old, however, mouthed a few words to Bills fans as he walked off.
Kelce was kind of missing for the early parts of the game. He seemed a little off. However, it was in the second quarter that Patrick Mahomes attempted to connect with his star tight end. On third down, Bills safety Cole Bishop shoved Kelce in the end zone. Both of them were sent to the locker room, and Kansas settled for a field goal.
However, what irked fans was Kelce mouthing words on the sideline. He kept on saying ‘I love it, I love it’, as he walked out.
Watch
Kelce was able to return to the field to start the third quarter.
