Travis Kelce injury update: Chiefs star sends 3-word warning to Bills fans; Cole Bishop in focus

Travis Kelce injury update: The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a massive blow during their blockbuster matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Travis Kelce had to be taken away after he took a hit on his chest just before halftime. The 36-year-old, however, mouthed a few words to Bills fans as he walked off. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce grimaces after taking a hit in the end zone (AP)

Kelce was kind of missing for the early parts of the game. He seemed a little off. However, it was in the second quarter that Patrick Mahomes attempted to connect with his star tight end. On third down, Bills safety Cole Bishop shoved Kelce in the end zone. Both of them were sent to the locker room, and Kansas settled for a field goal.

However, what irked fans was Kelce mouthing words on the sideline. He kept on saying ‘I love it, I love it’, as he walked out.

Watch

Kelce was able to return to the field to start the third quarter.

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Offense

WR:

Rashee Rice

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Jalen Royals

WR:

Xavier Worthy

Nikko Remigio

LT (Left Tackle):

Josh Simmons

Wanya Morris

Jaylon Moore

LG (Left Guard):

Kingsley Suamataia

Mike Caliendo

Hunter Nourzad

C (Center):

Creed Humphrey

Hunter Nourzad

Mike Caliendo

RG (Right Guard):

Trey Smith

Jaylon Moore

Wanya Morris

RT (Right Tackle):

Jawaan Taylor

Jaylon Moore

Wanya Morris

TE (Tight End):

Travis Kelce

Noah Gray

Robert Tonyan

Jared Wiley

QB (Quarterback):

Patrick Mahomes

Gardner Minshew

RB (Running Back):

Isiah Pacheco

Kareem Hunt

Elijah Mitchell

Brashard Smith

WR:

Hollywood Brown

Tyquan Thornton

Defense

DE (Defensive End):

Mike Danna

Ashton Gillotte

DT (Defensive Tackle):

Derrick Nnadi

DT (Defensive Tackle):

Chris Jones

Jerry Tillery

DE (Defensive End):

George Karlaftis

Charles Omenihu

LB (Linebacker):

Drue Tranquill

Jeffrey Bassa

LB:

Nick Bolton

Jack Cochrane

LB:

Leo Chenal

Cooper McDonald

CB (Cornerback):

Trent McDuffie

Nohl Williams

Kevin Knowles

CB:

Jaylen Watson

Kristian Fulton

Joshua Williams

S (Safety):

Bryan Cook

Jaden Hicks

S:

Chamarri Conner

Chris Roland-Wallace

Special Teams

K (Kicker):

Harrison Butker

H (Holder):

Matt Araiza

P (Punter):

Matt Araiza

LS (Long Snapper):

James Winchester

PR (Punt Returner):

Nikko Remigio

Brashard Smith

Jalen Royals

KR (Kick Returner):

Nikko Remigio

Brashard Smith

Jalen Royals