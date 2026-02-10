Trendon Watford making impressions as 76ers close trip at Blazers

The Philadelphia 76ers aim to wrap up a five-game road trip in style when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Philadelphia is 3-1 on the Western trip and has won six of its last seven overall games. The 76ers have won by double digits four times during the seven-game run.

Philadelphia currently holds a top-six playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and stands 2 1/2 games ahead of the Orlando Magic.

Identifying potential contributors for the postseason is one of the tasks at this stage, and forward Trendon Watford has displayed he might be fit for a role.

Watford scored 16 points in Tuesday's 113-94 rout of the Golden State Warriors and had six points in each of the two ensuing games. The point total against the Warriors was his highest since November.

Watford collected seven rebounds in 27 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 win over the Phoenix Suns.

"You got to be ready to help the team," 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey said while discussing Watford's contribution. "Your number is going to be called. It's inevitable. You need everybody to win games."

Maxey registered 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists against the Suns and Embiid led with 33 points and also had nine rebounds.

Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse is noticing that Watford and Embiid complement one another on the floor.

"He seems to fit pretty well with Joel due to his spacing and passing," Nurse said.

Watford, 25, feels similarly to his coach.

"Creating chemistry. We had a few plays when I had a small on me," said Watford of things that set up Embiid , who is questionable for Monday's game. "Little stuff. Just building confidence together."

Watford is in his fifth NBA season. He spent the first two with the Trail Blazers and the next two with the Brooklyn Nets. He has career averages of 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 247 NBA games .

Meanwhile, Maxey ranks fourth in the NBA with 169 3-point baskets. On Sunday, he was named as one of eight contestants for the 3-point shooting contest that's part of next weekend's All-Star festivities.

The Trail Blazers defeated the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on back-to-back nights over the weekend to end a season-worst six-game losing streak.

Portland rolled to a 135-115 victory on Friday and followed it up with a 122-115 win on Saturday.

Jerami Grant made six 3-pointers and scored 29 points in the latter victory.

"My teammates were finding me," Grant said. "I was getting open shots and getting open 3s and knocking them down."

Jrue Holiday added 21 points and Donovan Clingan excelled in the interior with 20 points and 19 rebounds.

"He's a beast," Grant said of Clingan. "He's been amazing for us all year on the boards and in the paint. He's helping us win a lot of games."

Portland outscored Memphis 34-19 in the fourth quarter on Saturday and held the Grizzlies to 27.3% from the field in the final 12 minutes.

Trail Blazers All-Star Deni Avdija sat out for the ninth time in 13 games and Shaedon Sharpe missed Saturday after being injured in Friday's triumph. Portland ruled Sharpe out for Monday's contest while listing Avdija as questionable.

Scoot Henderson sat out Saturday after making his season debut on Friday and is slated to play against Philadelphia.

The teams split two meetings last season with the road club prevailing each time.

