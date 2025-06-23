Top 5 NHL trades of 2025: Trevor Zegras, Brock Nelson and more

The 2025 season of the National Hockey League (NHL) has witnessed some blockbuster trades that have gone on to reshape rosters and given major playoff hopes across the league. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the 2025 NHL draft that takes place in Los Angeles on June 27 and 28. Trevor Zegras has joined Philadelphia Flyers.(Getty Images via AFP)

Amid all the major buzz doing rounds, Trevor Zegras' name has remained in the spotlight, making the Anaheim Ducks’ forward a centerpiece of the ongoing trade speculations.

NHL: Top 5 trades of 2025

Here we take a look at top five trades in the NHL this year that have left many impressed:

1. Trevor Zegras

As the 2025 NHL Draft looms, the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday announced that they have acquired Trevor Zegras from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Ryan Poehling and the Flyers' 2026 fourth round pick, NHL.com reported.

The 24-year-old, who was drafted ninth overall in 2019, played the last five seasons for the Ducks, recording 67 goals, 119 assists and 186 points in 268 career-games. He was included in the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2022 and saw 60+ point seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

2. Brock Nelson

Forward Brock Nelson was signed by Colorado Avalanche to a three-year contract extension earlier this month. He is expected to get an average annual value of $7.5 million, The New York Times reported.

The 33-year-old played his first 12 years in the NHL for New York Islanders and was later taken by Avalanche before last year’s trade deadline. The deal sent Calum Ritchie to Long Island in exchange for Nelson.

3. John Gibson

The Anaheim Ducks goaltender is said to be looking forward to accepting a trade to the Edmonton Oilers. The club wants to upgrade its goaltending position post their latest faltering during the Stanley Cup Final.

4. Chris Kreider

Recently, Kreider got traded to the Anaheim Ducks by the New York Rangers. In exchange, the Rangers got forward prospect Carey Terrance as well as a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. This season, Kreider managed to get 30 points (22 goals, eight assists) in 68 games.

5. Mikko Rantanen

In March, Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill said they have acquired forward Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes. In exchange, they gave Logan Stankoven.

FAQs

1. Which 2025 trade had the biggest playoff impact?

The trade that had the biggest playoff impact in 2025 was Mikko Rantanen's move to the Dallas Stars.

2. What's the schedule for the 2025 NHL Draft?

The NHL draft takes place in Los Angeles on June 27 and 28.

3. Has Philadelphia Flyers acquired Trevor Zegras?

Yes. The club announced on Monday it has taken Trevor Zegras from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Ryan Poehling.