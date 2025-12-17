Tua Tagovailoa trade row: Tyreek Hill drops bombshell; Quinn Ewers could go all season

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Tua Tagovailoa might be joining Tyreek Hill in his way out of Miami. The Dolphins are reportedly benching the starting QB Tua Tagovailoa might be joining Tyreek Hill in his way out of Miami. The Dolphins are reportedly benching the starting QB for rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing sources. This comes after the team faced a 28-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night and has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Tagovailoa has been struggling. He leads the NFL with 15 interceptions. Meanwhile, Ewers was 5 for 8 for 53 yards in his only action this season.

However, the Dolphins' latest move has sparked trade speculation, and Tyreek Hill just dropped a bombshell.

Tyreek Hill on Tua Tagovailoa-Dolphins situation

As soon as Tagovailoa's benching was reported on Wednesday, Hill took to social media to post a ‘peace sign’ GIF. It is a clear indication that the star WR is moving out of Mimai. He then blamed offensive tackle Terron Armstead for retiring early: "T stead fault he wanted to be a podcaster."

Neither Tua Tagovailoa nor the Dolphins have addressed the talks about the star QB's future.

Tua Tagovailoa's contract details

Despite starting every game this season, the 27-year-old quarterback carries a lengthy concussion history that has already impacted his career. After appearing in all 17 games in 2023, he was forced to miss six contests last season due to head injuries. That 2023 campaign, however, was a breakthrough year: he led the NFL in passing yards, guided Miami to 11 wins and a wild-card playoff berth, and parlayed the performance into a massive contract extension that included $167.2 million in guaranteed money.

That deal also complicates any potential separation. Miami has $54 million in guaranteed salary tied to him for the 2026 season alone, making a release financially punitive. Cutting him next year would saddle the Dolphins with a staggering $99 million dead-cap charge. Even if the team were to designate the move as a post–June 1 release, the financial burden would merely be spread out, with $67.4 million counting against the 2026 cap and another $31.8 million pushed into 2027.

For context, the NFL’s largest dead-cap hit to date came in 2024, when the Denver Broncos absorbed an $85 million charge after releasing Russell Wilson.