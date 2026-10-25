VJ Edgecombe sparks injury concern after hitting groin against Bucks; returns in second quarter

The Philadelphia 76ers are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks at Xfinity Mobile Arena, with the hosts carrying a narrow four-point lead into halftime. However, Philadelphia faced an early injury concern when guard VJ Edgecombe headed to the locker room during the first quarter with an apparent groin issue.

VJ Edgecombe headed to the locker room during the first quarter. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Edgecombe appeared to take a blow to the groin area during a play and was seen clutching the region in discomfort.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

He subsequently limped off the court after making three of his four attempts from beyond the arc. The scare proved brief, though, as the 76ers guard returned to action in the second quarter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He attempted one more shot from beyond the arc in the second quarter and successfully converted it, suggesting the injury may not have been as serious as it initially appeared when he limped off the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He attempted one more shot from beyond the arc in the second quarter and successfully converted it, suggesting the injury may not have been as serious as it initially appeared when he limped off the court. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Edgecombe has averaged 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 steals across Philadelphia’s first two games of the 2026–27 NBA season.

The 21-year-old has shot 38.1% from the field and 14.3% from three-point range while averaging 34 minutes per game.