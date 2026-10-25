Cooper Flagg injury update: Analyst reveals possible return timeline ahead of Spurs clash

The Dallas Mavericks finally got on the board with a 121-105 road win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday. However, the result was overshadowed by an injury to rookie sensation Cooper Flagg, who hurt his shoulder during the contest. Cooper Flagg injured his left shoulder after taking a hard foul and hitting the floor during the game. (Getty Images via AFP)

Cooper Flagg suffers shoulder sprain Flagg injured his left shoulder after taking a hard foul and hitting the floor during the game. On Saturday afternoon, the Mavericks confirmed that the rookie had suffered a mild shoulder sprain and would miss the clash against the San Antonio Spurs. The team added that his condition would be assessed again next week.

“The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Cooper Flagg underwent an MRI that revealed a mild left shoulder sprain. Flagg will be listed as out for tonight’s game against San Antonio and will be re-evaluated next week. Further updates will be provided as appropriate,” the Mavericks PR tweeted on X.

What Dusty May said on Flagg's injury Following Friday’s win, head coach Dusty May was unable to provide a clear timeline for Flagg’s return, saying the team was still waiting to determine the extent of the injury.

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“I really don't know. I saw him in the locker room. He's in good spirits,” May said.