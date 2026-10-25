Cooper Flagg injury update: Analyst reveals possible return timeline ahead of Spurs clash
With the Mavericks now confirming the nature of the injury, attention has turned to how much time Cooper Flagg might miss.
The Dallas Mavericks finally got on the board with a 121-105 road win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday. However, the result was overshadowed by an injury to rookie sensation Cooper Flagg, who hurt his shoulder during the contest.
Cooper Flagg suffers shoulder sprain
Flagg injured his left shoulder after taking a hard foul and hitting the floor during the game. On Saturday afternoon, the Mavericks confirmed that the rookie had suffered a mild shoulder sprain and would miss the clash against the San Antonio Spurs. The team added that his condition would be assessed again next week.
“The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Cooper Flagg underwent an MRI that revealed a mild left shoulder sprain. Flagg will be listed as out for tonight’s game against San Antonio and will be re-evaluated next week. Further updates will be provided as appropriate,” the Mavericks PR tweeted on X.
What Dusty May said on Flagg's injury
Following Friday’s win, head coach Dusty May was unable to provide a clear timeline for Flagg’s return, saying the team was still waiting to determine the extent of the injury.
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“I really don't know. I saw him in the locker room. He's in good spirits,” May said.
Analyst outlines possible return timeline
With the Mavericks now confirming the nature of the injury, attention has turned to how much time Flagg might miss. Jeff Stotts, an injury analyst for Rotowire, offered some insight into the potential recovery period in a post on X.
“Cooper Flagg Injury Update: Based on the mechanism of injury & the spot Coop was favoring on the telecast, his sprain is likely an acromioclavicular (AC) sprain. In the NBA, the average time lost for nondescript or low-grade in-season AC sprains is roughly 12 days (~4.3 games),” he tweeted.
Flagg’s strong start interrupted by injury
Cooper Flagg made an impressive start to the new season, scoring 32 points against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday to set a record for the most points by a teenager in his season debut.
Two days later, he suffered a shoulder injury after Aaron Nesmith committed a flagrant foul while Flagg was on a breakaway against the Indiana Pacers.
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Flagg also dealt with several injuries during his rookie campaign, missing 12 games because of various ailments. Despite those setbacks, he secured the Rookie of the Year award after averaging 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More