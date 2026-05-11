Wizards depth chart update: New AJ Dybantsa twist after NBA draft lottery; ‘It is crazy’

The Washington Wizards finally caught a break on Sunday night, winning the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery and earning the franchise’s first No 1 overall pick since selecting John Wall in 2010. After back-to-back disastrous seasons and a 17-65 finish this year, Brian Keefe and co entered the lottery tied with the best odds at 14%, alongside the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets. This time, the ping-pong balls finally bounced in the Wizards’ favor.

BYU forward AJ Dybantsa celebrates his three-pointer in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor (AP)

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The franchise’s rebuild has already included blockbuster additions such as Trae Young and Anthony Davis, but the lottery victory now gives Washington a chance to add another franchise-altering talent.

AJ Dybantsa emerging as favorite for top pick

While several elite freshmen headline the 2026 class, most projections now point toward AJ Dybantsa becoming the likely No 1 selection. The Brigham Young University star averaged 25.5 points per game during his lone college season and has steadily climbed ahead of fellow prospects Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson in draft conversations.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman recently compared Dybantsa’s game to Jaylen Brown, noting:“Dybantsa's case right now has the fewest holes.”

Dybantsa reacts to lottery moment

Dybantsa was among the top draft prospects present at Chicago’s Navy Pier for the lottery reveal and admitted the moment felt surreal.

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{{^usCountry}} “Standing here is kind of crazy,” Dybantsa said. “One of these teams is going to be home.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Standing here is kind of crazy,” Dybantsa said. “One of these teams is going to be home.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} That ‘home’ could now very well become Washington. Wizards’ projected depth chart if Dybantsa arrives {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That ‘home’ could now very well become Washington. Wizards’ projected depth chart if Dybantsa arrives {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If Washington selects Dybantsa first overall, the roster could suddenly look significantly more dangerous entering the 2026-27 season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If Washington selects Dybantsa first overall, the roster could suddenly look significantly more dangerous entering the 2026-27 season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Projected lineup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Projected lineup {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} PG: Trae Young {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PG: Trae Young {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SG: AJ Dybantsa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SG: AJ Dybantsa {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SF: Bilal Coulibaly {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SF: Bilal Coulibaly {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} PF: Anthony Davis {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PF: Anthony Davis {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} C: Alex Sarr Lottery shakeup hurts Pacers, benefits Clippers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} C: Alex Sarr Lottery shakeup hurts Pacers, benefits Clippers {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the Wizards celebrated, the night turned painful for Indiana. The Pacers fell to the No 5 slot, which means the pick now belongs to the Los Angeles Clippers because of protections tied to the Ivica Zubac trade. The lottery order after Washington included: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the Wizards celebrated, the night turned painful for Indiana. The Pacers fell to the No 5 slot, which means the pick now belongs to the Los Angeles Clippers because of protections tied to the Ivica Zubac trade. The lottery order after Washington included: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Washington Wizards {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Washington Wizards {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Utah Jazz {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Utah Jazz {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Memphis Grizzlies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Memphis Grizzlies {{/usCountry}}

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Chicago Bulls

The draft begins June 23 in New York City, where the Wizards are now expected to officially begin a new era.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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