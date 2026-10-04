What did Sophie Cunningham say about A’ja Wilson's heated fan altercation during Fever vs Aces? ‘grow up’

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has spoken out about A’ja Wilson’s confrontation with a fan during Game 2 of the WNBA first-round playoff series at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Sophie Cunningham believes the league should have handled the situation differently. (AP Photo)

The incident unfolded after Cunningham fouled Wilson during the game. A spectator near the baseline then stood up and pointed toward the Las Vegas Aces star, prompting Wilson to approach him.

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Wilson was assessed a technical foul for leaving the playing area and confronting the spectator. The fan was initially removed from his seat but was later permitted to return after the Fever determined that he had not violated the organization’s fan code of conduct.

Cunningham believes the league should have handled the situation differently and argued that Wilson benefited from preferential treatment.

Sophie Cunningham calls for consistency

Speaking on her No Hesitation podcast with Drew Hanlen, Cunningham questioned the league’s approach to the incident and said players and fans should be treated consistently.

"We yell from the rooftops that we want equality, that we want to be treated like men ... and we deserve all these things, and we do. We do deserve it, right?" Cunningham asked on her podcast No Hesitation.

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{{^usCountry}} “But if you're asking for all these fans to come and you have new fans who are real sports fans, and they come and do something that a sports fan would probably do if you're on the opposing team. Why?" the Fever No.8 asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But if you're asking for all these fans to come and you have new fans who are real sports fans, and they come and do something that a sports fan would probably do if you're on the opposing team. Why?" the Fever No.8 asked. {{/usCountry}}

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Cunningham then criticized the reaction to the fan pointing toward Wilson after the foul and argued that the situation did not warrant such a response.

"And then we're gonna go for them for just pointing, saying that's your foul. Like, grow up. What are we doing?," she added.

Cunningham believes Wilson should have faced punishment

The Fever guard also questioned why Wilson did not receive a suspension following the confrontation.

"She's like the LeBron James of our league, and so of course they're not going to suspend her... Something should have happened," Cunningham said on Saturday's episode of the No Hesitation Show. “The two people who came off the bench onto the court, that should have happened. I think there's definitely a double standard,” she added.

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The 30-year-old added that she did not necessarily want Wilson ejected during the game because she believed the Fever could have faced significant criticism had that happened.

WNBA rules address entering stands

The discussion also comes against the backdrop of the WNBA's rules concerning players entering the spectator area.

Also read | A’ja Wilson’s teammate hits back on Fever GM Amber Cox's defense of Indiana fanbase; ‘false statement’

Page 76 of the league's rulebook states, “Any coach, player, or trainer who deliberately enters the spectator stands during the game will be automatically ejected and the incident reported via e-mail to the Commissioner. Entering the stands to keep a ball in play by a player or the momentum which carries the player into the stands is not considered deliberate. The first row of seats is considered the beginning of the stands.”

Cunningham points to officiating concerns

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Cunningham also suggested that the Aces received favorable treatment from officials during the playoff matchup. The Fever guard referred to what she described as an "A'ja whistle," echoing concerns about officiating that had also surfaced around the series.